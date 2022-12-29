World
Russian oligarch dies ‘suddenly’ as list of Putin’s wealthy critics dying keeps growing
So far, at least 23 wealthy Russians, critical of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, have died in suspicious circumstances since the start of the invasion.
A former Russian army chief, Alexei Maslov, with longstanding ties to Ukraine is the latest to die “suddenly”. He worked for the Uralvagonzavod machine-building company, the largest tank manufacturer in the world.
Maslov, who was commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces from 2004 to 2008, passed away on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital, the company said.
The former military leader, originally from a Russian region bordering Ukraine, had close ties to the country that Russia invaded in February. Maslov’s military career began in Soviet Ukraine, where he studied at a high school for military commanders in Kharkiv, the UK’s Express reported.
Meanwhile, to keep track of all suspicious deaths in Putin’s circles since the start of the war, Wikipedia has created a specific page – 2022 Russian businessmen mystery deaths – where the name, date of death, place, circumstances and role are written.
In some instances the families, including wives and children, of the businessmen have also died.
On Sunday, another wealthy Russian businessman and United Russia MP, Pavel Antonov, who criticized the war in Ukraine, was found dead after a fall from the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada, in India.
Tass news agency reported that Antov “committed suicide because he was depressed by the death two days earlier, apparently of a heart attack, of a Russian friend, Vladimir Budanov, who was part of a group of four tourists who arrived in the hotel a few days before.”
According to the New Indian Express, Antov was “visibly upset” after attending Budanov’s funeral.
On June 3, 2022, the Dutch news network NOS described the phenomenon as “a grim series of Russian billionaires, many from the oil and gas industries, who have been found dead in unusual circumstances since the beginning of this year”.
The first was on January 30, when 60-year-old Leonid Shulman, head of transport at Russian energy giant Gazprom, was found dead in the bathroom of his country house in the Leningrad region.
On July 6, 2022, CNN described the group as “millionaires with direct or indirect ties to the Kremlin found dead in mysterious scenarios since the beginning of the year”.
Between January 30 and September 21 this year, 12 wealthy businessmen died.
On September 12, Ivan Pechorin, a top manager of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, was found dead in Vladivostok after falling off his luxury yacht and drowning near Cape Ignatyev in the Sea of Japan.
So far this month, December 2022, there have been six suspicious deaths, as listed by Wikipedia.
S.Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms: President Yoon
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones, Reuters reported.
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea’s military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.
“We must punish and retaliate against any provocation by North Korea. That is the most powerful means to deter provocations,” Yoon said in a meeting with his aides, according to his press secretary Kim Eun-hye.
“We must not fear or hesitate because North Korea has nuclear weapons,” he said.
Monday’s intrusion triggered criticism in South Korea of its air defences. Yoon chided the military, in particular its failure to bring down the drones while they flew over South Korea for hours, read the report.
South Korea responded on Monday by sending drones over North Korea for three hours.
Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup told parliament on Wednesday that Yoon had ordered him to send drones into North Korea in response to any incursion “even if that means risking escalation”.
South Korea’s military has apologised for its response and said it could not shoot down the drones because they were too small.
Relations between North Korea and US ally South Korea have been testy for decades but have grown even more tense since Yoon’s conservative government took over in May promising a tougher line with the northern rival, read the report.
North Korea has also been pressing on with the development of its weapons with numerous missile tests this year amid speculation it could test a nuclear weapon for a seventh time.
Earlier on Wednesday, South Korea’s defence ministry announced plans to spend 560 billion won ($441.26 million) over the next five years to improve its defences against drones, including the development of an airborne laser weapon and a signal jammer.
South Korea will also expand its drone capabilities to three squadrons, Reuters reported.
South Korea also aims to procure more stealth jets and ballistic missile submarines and to accelerate the development of systems to intercept rockets, the ministry said.
“We will strengthen our … retaliation capability to be able to destroy key facilities anywhere in North Korea in case of its nuclear attack or use of weapons of mass destruction,” the ministry said in a statement.
In total, the ministry aims to spend 331.4 trillion won ($261 billion) on defence over the next five years, with an average annual increase of 6.8%. This year’s budget stood at 54.6 trillion won.
Defence expenditures are subject to parliamentary approval, read the report.
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
A second group of weak and exhausted Rohingya Muslims landed on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Monday after weeks at sea, officials said.
The group, the second in two days, saw at least 185 men, women and children disembark from a rickety wooden boat at dusk on Ujong Pie beach at Muara Tiga, a coastal village in Aceh’s Pidie district, said local police chief Fauzi.
“They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” Fauzi said.
A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the 185 dehydrated and exhausted Rohingya, crumpled weakly and emaciated, many crying for help, AP reported.
The 83 men, 70 women and 32 children were transferred by military trucks to a school just before midnight on Monday from a village hall where they previously received help from residents, health workers and others.
One of the refugees who spoke some Malay and identified himself as Rosyid, told The Associated Press that they left a camp in Bangladesh at the end of November and drifted on the open sea. He said at least “20 of us died aboard due to high waves and sick, and their bodies were thrown into the sea.”
Chris Lewa, the director of the Arakan Project, which works in support of Myanmar’s Rohingya, confirmed on Tuesday that the boat that landed on Ujong Pie beach on Monday was from the group of 190 Rohingya who were reported by United Nations to be drifting in a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month.
She told AP by email that the arrivals were among four groups of Rohingya refugees that had left Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh late November by smaller boats to avoid detection by local coast guards before they were transferred onto four larger boats for their respective journeys.
A Vietnamese oil ship rescued one of the boats with more than 150 people onboard off the coast of Myanmar on Dec. 8, but then towed it to shore after provide them with food and water, Lewa said.
In Dec. 18, the second boat, carrying 104 people, was rescued by the Sri Lankan navy. Lewa said the captain of that boat last week sent a message to his relative who lives at one of the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar that the third boat may have sunk because he had received an “SOS call” from the third boat’s captain which was about to sink and asking him to transfer the passengers on his boat, but he refused as his overcrowded boat already had an engine problem and he feared that to transfer them would result in everyone sinking.
The fourth boat “finally landed in northern part of Aceh, Indonesia, in late afternoon on Monday,” Lewa said, after weeks of her organization pleading with south and southeast Asian countries to help.
The UNHCR on Friday urged countries to rescue the refugees, saying reports indicated they were in dire condition with insufficient food or water.
“Many are women and children, with reports of up to 20 people dying on the unseaworthy vessel during the journey,” the agency said.
Pavel Antov, critic of Putin’s Ukraine war found dead outside Odisha hotel
One of Russia’s wealthy lawmakers and a fervent critic of President Vladimir Putin, Pavel Antov, was found dead after mysteriously falling from a hotel window in Rayagada in India, where he was celebrating his upcoming 66th birthday.
Russia’s consul general Alexei Idamkin told TASS news agency that the multi-millionaire “fell” from a window.
“We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police,” the envoy was quoted as saying.
Pavel’s death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada, after reportedly dying from a heart attack.
Antov was a staunch opponent of Putin’s war in Ukraine and said in June the war and air strikes on Kyiv by Russia was “terror”.
Eventually, he had to retract his statement after coming under immense pressure.
