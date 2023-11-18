Saar
Saar: Calls to curb terrorist threats from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 18, 2023)
Saar: UN security council’s resolution for Gaza discussed
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2023)
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2023)
Saar: Int’l community’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 14, 2023)
Tahawol: USIP’s report on Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Afghanistan’s economy on brink of collapse: USIP
SpaceX is preparing its mega rocket for a second test flight
CSTO says it takes action to curb terrorist threat from Afghanistan
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan
Tahawol: Concerns over Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on US aid diversion
