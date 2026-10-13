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Saar: Concerns over potential return of US military bases to Afghanistan discussed

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Saar: Pakistan deploying army in KP

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October 12, 2026

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Saar: Pakistan’s political, security and economic crises

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October 11, 2026

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Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan discussed

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October 10, 2026

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