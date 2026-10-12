Saar
Saar: Pakistan deploying army in KP
Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s political, security and economic crises
Saar
Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Guterres’s talks with Pakistani officials on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s criticism of Islamabad’s policy toward Afghanistan
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Pakistan deploying army in KP
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan face daunting 479-run chase against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi Test
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan reports efforts to prevent child marriage as UNICEF urges action
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan U19 begin Asia Cup Preparations with Oman tour
Business4 weeks ago
EU and FAO launch €5m programme to strengthen Afghanistan’s agrifood sector
Sport1 week ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
World4 weeks ago
Houthi advance in Yemen puts U.S. in a new bind
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
New warnings reignite debate over AI threat to humanity
Latest News4 weeks ago
UN warns of mounting humanitarian and human rights pressures in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s criticism of Islamabad’s policy toward Afghanistan
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Pakistan deploying army in KP
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: EU appointing new envoy for Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistan’s political, security and economic crises
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
-
Business4 days ago
Russia-Afghanistan trade surges 150% in first seven months of 2026
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan issues new directives for Afghan medical students and doctors
-
World4 days ago
Witkoff, Kushner to meet Ukrainians for talks on the war, says US source
-
World5 days ago
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
-
Sport4 days ago
Arman FC defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3-2 in thrilling comeback
-
Latest News2 days ago
Iranian lawmaker praises Afghanistan’s support, accuses Pakistan of ‘hypocrisy’
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan products attract Saudi buyers at major food expo in Jeddah