Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
Saar: Public rights upon Islamic Emirate discussed
(Last Updated On: August 24, 2023)
Saar: IEA leader’s new decree on development of trade and industry
(Last Updated On: August 23, 2023)
Saar: Foreign Ministry annual accountability program discussed
(Last Updated On: August 22, 2023)
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Latest News3 hours ago
We recommit to standing with Afghan women: US
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan needs professional cadres in order to become self-reliant: Nadim
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023
World4 weeks ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Business3 weeks ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Business4 weeks ago
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
World4 weeks ago
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
World4 weeks ago
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Qatar’s warning against disengagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Iran calling for monthly assessment of Helmand River discussed
Saar3 days ago
Business5 days ago
UN praises Afghan women entrepreneurs’ economic activities
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan cable car ordeal ends, all 8 rescued
Latest News4 days ago
Former Afghan king’s Mercedes-Benz wins top prize at US car show
Latest News4 days ago
West must stop playing the ‘Great Game’ in Afghanistan: former UN official
Sport4 days ago
Mujeeb Ur Rahman climbs to 3rd spot in ICC’s ODI bowling rankings
Sport1 day ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
World4 days ago
Biden says report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death not surprising
Latest News5 days ago
No journalists killed in past year in Afghanistan: Khairkhwa