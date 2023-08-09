Saar
Saar: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s recent comments
Saar: Water rights between Afghanistan and Iran reviewed
Saar: US and IEA meeting in Doha reviewed
Saar: Political and economic crisis in Pakistan and its impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s trip to Turkey reviewed
Saar: IEA's reaction to Pakistan's recent comments
Latest News1 hour ago
Afghani strengthens by 4.4% against US dollar: central bank
Latest News3 hours ago
Ministry of Telecoms reports 98% of SIM cards are now regulated
Latest News5 hours ago
Bodies of 800 Afghan refugees repatriated in past year: officials
Sport4 weeks ago
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Sport4 weeks ago
Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
World4 weeks ago
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation
Regional4 weeks ago
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
Tahawol: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar's trip to Turkey reviewed
Saar: IEA's reaction to Pakistan's recent comments
24 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan claims again that Afghans are involved in the attacks
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Water rights between Afghanistan and Iran reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to improve governance process
Trending
World4 days ago
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan man’s half-burnt body found in Tehran
Science & Technology4 days ago
TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Featured4 days ago
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Regional3 days ago
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
Latest News4 days ago
International community’s pressure on IEA critical: UN chief’s adviser
Regional4 days ago
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani