Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Moscow’s upcoming meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

47 mins ago

on

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Pakistan’s concern over threat of terrorism from Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

September 23, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: International Day of Peace discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

September 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: 12 foreign ministers call for lifting of restrictions against Afghan women

Published

4 days ago

on

September 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2023)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!