Saar: Political and economic crisis in Pakistan and its impact on Afghanistan

Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: IEA’s message for Afghans abroad
Sport3 hours ago
Pakistan to send its cricket team to World Cup in India
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Latest News5 hours ago
NEPA reports on environmental crisis in light of climate change
Sport4 weeks ago
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Regional4 weeks ago
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
World4 weeks ago
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
Sport4 weeks ago
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
World4 weeks ago
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Trending
World4 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Regional5 days ago
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
Sport4 days ago
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
Business3 days ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Latest News4 days ago
UNOCHA dealing with critical funding gaps as winter looms
Business4 days ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
Business4 days ago
NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges IEA to prevent militants from staging cross-border attacks