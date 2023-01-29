Saar
Saar: UN’s call for lifting bans on women’s education discussed
(Last Updated On: January 29, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Russia not to seize US weapons from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 28, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Pakistan, Russia’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 26, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Russia, Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)
Tahawol36 seconds ago
Tahawol: Criticism over US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 mins ago
Saar: UN’s call for lifting bans on women’s education discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Extreme winter claims 170 lives in Afghanistan
Science & Technology2 hours ago
China’s 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years, research firm says
COVID-193 hours ago
China announces resumption of visas for Japanese
Regional4 weeks ago
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Sport4 weeks ago
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Sport4 weeks ago
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
Kandahar4 weeks ago
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
Business4 weeks ago
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
Tahawol37 seconds ago
Tahawol: Criticism over US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 mins ago
Saar: UN’s call for lifting bans on women’s education discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Russia not to seize US weapons from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over West’s policy on IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Pakistan, discusses recent developments
-
Health4 days ago
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
-
World5 days ago
Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM
-
Latest News3 days ago
Deputy UN chief says IEA only concerned about ‘recognition’
-
World4 days ago
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
-
World4 days ago
India invites Pakistan’s foreign minister for May meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to practical engagement with Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Signs used by apes are understood by humans, study finds