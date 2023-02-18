Science & Technology
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
Nearly three weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series the devices have been launched globally and pre-orders for all three S23 devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, are exceeding all expectations.
The Galaxy S23 series are near-identical copies of their predecessors, albeit with minor design changes that could only be spotted by eagle-eyed fans.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly heavier and wider than the S22 Ultra, along with changes to the curvature of the screen on the device. Most of the changes to the S23 lineup are in the internals, with all editions of the phone using Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone also gets UFS 4.0 storage, and the primary camera on the S23 Ultra now has a 200MP sensor.
In a press release announcing the global launch of the S23 series, Samsung claimed to have achieved impressive pre-order numbers for the devices. The blog post also indicates that the vast majority of S23 buyers are opting for the flagship model — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — despite the device being significantly pricier than the standard Galaxy S23.
Samsung did not give a detailed breakdown of the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S23 series, but what it did confirm was pre-orders were “impressive” and exceeded the previous Galaxy S22 series last year. Despite the Galaxy S23 Ultra appreciating in price in several overseas markets, people seem to overwhelmingly prefer the flagship device from the S23 lineup, slashgear.com reported.
Early reviews of devices from the Galaxy S23 lineup have been overwhelmingly positive, which could have been another reason for the outstanding response to the S23 series.
Science & Technology
YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down
YouTube Chief Executive and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role at the tech giant that started in her garage nearly 25 years ago, she said in a personal update on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.
Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008.
The change of guard comes as YouTube’s advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook’s Reels, and streaming services like Netflix, Reuters reported.
Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.
He previously spent nearly six years at DoubleClick, a company Google acquired in 2008, and later served for about eight years as senior vice president of display and video advertising at Google.
One of the most prominent women in tech, Wojcicki said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects”, and plans to take on an advisory role at Alphabet, read the report.
According to Reuters she was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.
“It strikes me as a forced exit caused by YouTube’s under-performance in recent quarters… What’s less clear is whether Mohan, who’s had a relatively low profile to date, has the leadership qualities to get YouTube back on track,” said Paul Verna, analyst at Insider Intelligence.
Alphabet shares (GOOGL.O) were barely changed for the day, down less than 1% after the news.
Science & Technology
Russian spacecraft leaks coolant, station crew reported safe
An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has leaked coolant, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn’t pose any danger to the station’s crew, AP reported.
Roscosmos said the hatch between the station and the Progress MS-21 had been locked so the incident didn’t affect the orbiting outpost.
“The temperature and pressure on board the station are within norms and there is no danger to health and safety of the crew,” it said in a statement.
The initial statement from Roscosmos left it unclear whether the entire cargo ship or just some of its systems lost pressure, but Sergei Krikalev, head of Roscosmos’ crewed programs, later clarified that there was depressurization of the craft’s coolant loop.
NASA said its specialists are assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the coolant leak.
Roscosmos has launched a probe into a possible cause of the cooling loop leak, and Krikalev said that experts will closely look at materials and technologies used in spacecraft manufacturing as part of the probe.
Roscosmos noted that before the leak the cargo ship had already been loaded with waste prior to its scheduled disposal. The craft is set to be undocked from the station and deorbit to burn in the atmosphere on Feb. 18.
Science & Technology
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
The United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace, AP reported.
The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese surveillance activities and will make it more difficult for the five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports.
The move is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the U.S. and China sparked by the balloon, which was shot down last weekend off the Carolina coast. The U.S. said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather craft that had blown off course.
The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions.
The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”
“The PLA is utilizing High Altitude Balloons (HAB) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” it said.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said on Twitter his department “will not hesitate to continue to use” such restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools “to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty.”
The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.
The research institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The other five entities could not be reached.
On Friday, a U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on orders from President Joe Biden. The object was downed because it reportedly posed a threat to the safety of civilian flights, instead of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance.
But the twin incidents in such close succession reflect heightened concerns over China’s surveillance program and public pressure on Biden to take a tough stand against it.
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
Christian Atsu found dead in rubble of Turkey earthquake
Pakistani goods transported to Central Asia without any problems: Afghanistan
Antarctica glacier melting means terrible news for global sea level rise
Mental health of 7 million children at risk after Turkey quakes
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
Exclusive interview with Afghan politician Sayed Ishaq Gailani
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over World’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Australia says it bust Iran spy ring targeting local activist
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul rounds up over 28,000 beggars
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Red Crescent donates $50,000 to Turkey quake victims
-
Regional4 days ago
IEA: Security forces have targeted a Daesh hideout in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey rescuers say voices still heard under the rubble
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for world’s engagement with IEA discussed
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan ink new deal to maintain Hairatan-Mazar railway line