Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2023)

Nearly three weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series the devices have been launched globally and pre-orders for all three S23 devices, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, are exceeding all expectations.

The Galaxy S23 series are near-identical copies of their predecessors, albeit with minor design changes that could only be spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly heavier and wider than the S22 Ultra, along with changes to the curvature of the screen on the device. Most of the changes to the S23 lineup are in the internals, with all editions of the phone using Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone also gets UFS 4.0 storage, and the primary camera on the S23 Ultra now has a 200MP sensor.

In a press release announcing the global launch of the S23 series, Samsung claimed to have achieved impressive pre-order numbers for the devices. The blog post also indicates that the vast majority of S23 buyers are opting for the flagship model — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — despite the device being significantly pricier than the standard Galaxy S23.

Samsung did not give a detailed breakdown of the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S23 series, but what it did confirm was pre-orders were “impressive” and exceeded the previous Galaxy S22 series last year. Despite the Galaxy S23 Ultra appreciating in price in several overseas markets, people seem to overwhelmingly prefer the flagship device from the S23 lineup, slashgear.com reported.

Early reviews of devices from the Galaxy S23 lineup have been overwhelmingly positive, which could have been another reason for the outstanding response to the S23 series.