Saudi Arabia eases mask mandate as first Hajj pilgrims arrive

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2022)

Saudi Arabia has lifted a mask mandate for indoor spaces even as COVID-19 infection numbers steadily climb past 1,000 new cases a day.

Monday’s move comes as the kingdom prepares to welcome around 850,000 pilgrims from abroad to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The first batch of foreign pilgrims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began arriving from Indonesia earlier this month.

Masks will still be required at Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, where pilgrims gather for worship, according to the new rules and organizers of events and festivals can continue to require masks if they wish.

The COVID-19 pandemic Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.

For nearly two years, Saudi Arabia was among the world’s most restrictive in its efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.