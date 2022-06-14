COVID-19
Saudi Arabia eases mask mandate as first Hajj pilgrims arrive
Saudi Arabia has lifted a mask mandate for indoor spaces even as COVID-19 infection numbers steadily climb past 1,000 new cases a day.
Monday’s move comes as the kingdom prepares to welcome around 850,000 pilgrims from abroad to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
The first batch of foreign pilgrims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began arriving from Indonesia earlier this month.
Masks will still be required at Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, where pilgrims gather for worship, according to the new rules and organizers of events and festivals can continue to require masks if they wish.
The COVID-19 pandemic Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.
One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.
For nearly two years, Saudi Arabia was among the world’s most restrictive in its efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
COVID-19
Canada to end COVID vaccine mandate for domestic travel
The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The government, which has faced criticism over ongoing pandemic restrictions, may bring back the vaccine mandate if a new variant of the virus is discovered, the report added.
Canada’s federal COVID curbs have included barring unvaccinated people from travelling on airplanes and vaccine mandates for federal civil servants.
Last week the country suspended random COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing.
The government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
COVID-19
Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Sunday said Pfizer-BioNTech’s (PFE.N), COVID-19 vaccines were effective and safe for use in children aged 6 months to 4 years.
The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children.
The FDA analysis of data from Pfizer’s trial was published ahead of a June 15 meeting of its outside advisers. Recommendations from the external advisers will determine the FDA’s decision on the vaccines.
“Available data support the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3-dose primary series in preventing COVID-19 in the age group of 6 months through 4 years,” FDA staff said in the review.
An early analysis of data from Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine based on 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases identified when the Omicron coronavirus variant was dominant suggested a vaccine efficacy of 80.3% in the under-5 age group.
COVID-19 shots for children under the age of 6 are yet not approved in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low for kids aged 5 to 11.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration expects vaccinations for young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21 if the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines.
Government officials say pre-orders for use in the under-6 age group has been low but demand is expected to pick up once the vaccines gain authorization.
The FDA on Friday released a staff review of Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine which said the doses were safe and effective for use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old.
COVID-19
Taiwan’s health minister contracts COVID, feeling fine
Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung has contracted COVID-19, and is feeling fine and isolating at home, the government said on Sunday.
Taiwan has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though numbers are beginning to level off.
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre, which Chen is also the head of, said that on Sunday morning he began feeling symptoms and carried out a home test, which was positive.
Chen has been the public face of the fight against COVID-19, appearing almost daily at news conferences.
While he is feeling fine he will remain at home, and his position as head of the command centre will temporarily be taken by Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen, it added.
The two Chens are not related.
Taiwan’s presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen had not recently met with Health Minister Chen, instead speaking with him by telephone, and wished him a speedy recovery.
With more than 99% of those infected with COVID-19 this year exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model”.
On Saturday, the government said it would be reducing to three days from seven the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals into Taiwan as it looks to gradually fully re-open the borders.
