Regional
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday in the highest-level talks since the countries reconciled in March after years of bitter rivalry that destabilised the region, Reuters reported.
The unscheduled meeting in Jeddah comes a day after Amirabdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared ties between the countries were “on the right track” following talks with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
“Discussions were frank, beneficial and productive,” Amirabdollahian said in a social media post after meeting the de facto Saudi ruler, adding that the countries “agree on the security and development of all in the region”.
Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MbS, has pushed to reorient Saudi foreign policy in recent years amid troubles in its historically close relationship with the United States.
Footage of the meeting on Iranian state media showed MbS and Amirabdollahian smiling as they spoke, while Prince Faisal and the Iranian delegation looked on. Saudi state news agency SPA said they discussed international and regional developments.
Rivalry between Iran’s revolutionary, Shi’ite Muslim leaders and Saudi Arabia’s Sunni ruling family dominated the Middle East for years as they competed for influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Bahrain amid a wave of sectarian bloodshed.
However, China brokered a rapprochement in March leading to a resumption of full diplomatic relations, which Saudi Arabia had broken off in 2016 when protesters attacked its Tehran embassy over Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi’ite cleric.
Prince Faisal visited Tehran in June and said he hoped Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit the kingdom at the “appropriate time”.
After years of competition, and with some of the main regional arenas for their competition more stable than in previous years, both sides have reason to change tack.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wanted to end political and economic isolation pushed by the United States and saw new relations with Saudi Arabia as a way to do so, Iranian officials have said.
Saudi Arabia had meanwhile lost confidence in U.S. commitment to shared regional security concerns and wanted to bolster ties with China, which has retained good relations with Iran. This month it succeeded in getting China to attend a diplomatic meeting on Ukraine that Beijing had earlier avoided.
Prince Faisal also spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary General Antony Blinken, with the pair discussing more coordination to boost “security and stability in the Middle East region,” Saudi state media reported on Friday.
Regional
Pakistan appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed elections
Pakistan swore in a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, tasking it with running the country until fresh elections, which may be delayed beyond November as constituency boundaries are redrawn, Reuters reported.
The caretaker cabinet’s top job will be to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation, with the $350 billion economy treading a narrow recovery path after getting a last minute $3 billion bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund, averting a sovereign debt default.
The election commission said on Thursday that new constituencies based on the latest census would be finalized by Dec. 14, state television reported. After that, the commision will confirm an election date.
Electoral experts have suggested that process could see the nationwide vote pushed back several months, possibly until February. Under the constitution, elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of parliament’s lower house, which in this case would mean early November.
In the interim cabinet, former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed as finance minister and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Jalil Abbas Jilani, was named foreign minister, the new information minister Murtaza Solangi said.
According to Reuters the main challenge for the caretaker government and its successor remains the economy. Recent economic reforms have led to historic levels of inflation and high interest rates, putting pressure on ordinary people and businesses.
Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in himself on Monday after President Arif Alvi dissolved parliament last week on the advice of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Political analysts say that if the caretaker set-up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the military, which has ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its 76-year existence, to consolidate control.
The opposition party led by former premier Imran Khan had accused Sharif’s coalition of seeking to avoid facing an election as Khan’s popularity grew. Khan is currently under arrest over a conviction for charges stemming from the sale of state gifts.
Khan has denied wrongdoing and his lawyers are lodging appeals over the conviction, read the report.
Sharif’s government had denied dragging its feet, saying it is a constitutional requirement to hold elections under the latest census.
Other names in the cabinet include former provincial minister Sarfaraz Bugti as interior minister and Mishaal Malik, the wife of jailed Kashmiri Leader Yaseen Malik, as Minister for Human Rights.
Regional
Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Iran state TV reported.
In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.
Regional
Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after blasphemy claim
A Muslim crowd attacked a Christian community in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, vandalising several churches and setting scores of houses on fire after accusing two of its members of desecrating the Holy Quran, police and community leaders said.
The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad, police spokesman Naveed Ahmad told Reuters. The two Christians were accused of blasphemy, he said, adding they and family members had fled their homes.
Resident Shakil Masih said he heard announcements inciting the mob and then saw crowds heading towards his Christian area.
“I left my home immediately with my family. Several other families did the same,” he told Reuters.
The area has been cordoned off as police negotiated with the crowd, provincial police chief Usman Anwar told Dawn News.
The police case against the two Christians is that they found pages of the Quran with some derogatory remarks written in red.
Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and though no one has ever been executed for it, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged crowds.
A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had “torched” at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners.
Several social media posts showed some churches, houses and belongings on fire as police stood by.
