Latest News
Save the Children calls for schools to reopen for girls
UK-based Save the Children organization has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for girls when the new academic year starts next week.
“Save the Children is calling for the ban to be lifted immediately and for girls to have full access to education when schools return on March 21,” a statement issued by the organization said.
This comes after an 18-month ban on girls above Grade 6 getting an education.
The child rights organization said “a failure by the Taliban to reverse this ban will drive up child marriage, exclude half of future generations from the workforce and entrench families further into poverty, having a profoundly damaging impact on the country’s future.”
Save the Children’s Acting Country Director for Afghanistan, Olivier Franchi, said: “Afghanistan is the only country in the world that has banned girls above sixth grade from education, yet girls here are striving for a better future, and they know the best path to success is through school. When their education is cut short, they face increased risk of early marriage, violence, abuse and other forms of exploitation.
“Every day that girls are out of school is a wasted day – not only for them, but also for communities in desperate need of skilled doctors and teachers, and for the long-term economic development of the entire country.
“It is critical that girls are not left behind when schools reopen. We urge the Taliban to allow girls to go back to school without any further delays.”
Latest News
26 Afghan prisoners return home from Pakistan
The Ministry of Refugees of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says 26 Afghan migrants were released from Pakistani prisons and returned home on Wednesday.
The ministry said the prisoners were transported from Pakistan prisons through Spin Boldak border crossing.
Among those released were women and children, the IEA stated, adding they had been detained in Sindh province for not having residence documents.
According to the ministry, more than 1,000 Afghan migrants return home on Wednesday from Iran. They crossed the border at Islam Qala in Herat province.
The Border Authority of Islam Qala meanwhile said in a statement that 230 people from the group of returnees were referred to to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance, and food and non-food items were provided to them.
Latest News
Kabir meets with Kabul governor, discusses security situation
Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir met with Kabul’s governor Sheikh Mohammad Qasimin on Wednesday and said that establishing a secure environment is the joint responsibility of the government and the people.
Qasimin in turn shared details on the security, social and economic situation of Kabul, and said that the security situation in the province had improved.
He also said the administrative and security officials are working in coordination with each other and the people are satisfied with the officials of the Islamic Emirate.
Kabir did however issue some instructions and recommendations to the governor of Kabul, in order to maintain security.
Latest News
McCaul claims State Department is still misleading public over troop withdrawal
US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul issued a statement on Wednesday and said the State Department continues to fail to comply with the committee’s investigation into the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.
“The State Department continues to obstruct my committee’s investigation into the Afghanistan withdrawal and we will not tolerate it,” McCaul said in the statement.
He also stated that the American people deserve answers on the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal.
“The U.S. Department of State is misleading the public about its response to Congress on the Afghanistan withdrawal just as it misled the public on the events themselves,” he said.
This comes after McCaul stated last week that he is prepared to issue a subpoena in the event the State Department fails to cooperate with the committee’s document request.
On Monday however, the State Department’s spokesman Ned Price said they were cooperating with the investigation and had already provided information to McCaul.
