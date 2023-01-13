Latest News
Secretary General of NRC calls on IEA to scrap female worker ban
The head of a major aid group that suspended work in Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) banned female NGO workers said on Thursday he would write to the administration’s senior figures in Kandahar and ask them to change the policy, Reuters reported.
Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said it was crucial to engage with the leadership in the southern city, home to the IEA’s supreme leader, Hebatullah Akhundzada.
“The letter I’m drafting will say: We know you, we worked in … areas controlled by the Taliban (IEA) for many years. You know us,” said Egeland.
“You know that our female staff have always used the hijab. They’ve had … a male chaperone on longer travel. Your people are suffering because of your ban on female workers.”
The IEA last month ordered all local and foreign aid groups to stop letting female staff work until further notice.
It said the move, which was condemned globally, was justified because some women had not adhered to the IEA’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code.
Many NGOs suspended operations in response, saying they needed female workers to reach women in the conservative country.
Egeland, who visited the capital Kabul this week, said officials there had told him they were in favor of women working at NGOs, but that the order had come from Kandahar. Spokespeople for the IEA administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Egeland said he had arranged meetings in Kandahar with the Ulema Council, made up of religious scholars, and the provincial governor, as it was not possible for foreign humanitarian agencies to meet directly with Akhundzada, Reuters reported.
But after bad weather halted flights, he said he would write instead and try to arrange online meetings.
He said he welcomed some signs of flexibility in health and others areas, where some female and male workers worked alongside each other. But he called for a full reversal of the ban.
“Our male staff cannot go to widows, single mothers and their children, to all of the vulnerable female groups here and thereby were prevented from doing all work,” he said.
Latest News
Pakistan, Iran FMs talk terrorism in phone calls with Muttaqi
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani and Iranian counterparts, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday night.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, in this special telephone conversation with Muttaqi discussed the brutal attack which took place near the entrance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, resulting in the death and injury of scores of Afghan people.
Zardari condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed his deep condolences to the families of those who lost their valuable lives in Wednesday’s terror attack. He said both people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism, and we must do all we can to defeat this menace.
Muttaqi thanked his Pakistani counterpart for expressing his condolences and sympathy and added that the enemy want to disturb the security but the Afghan government and the people will strictly prevent them.
The Foreign Ministers of both countries emphasized taking decisive actions against the common enemy which threatens the security of the governments and the people of both countries.
In the meantime, the Iranian foreign minister on Thursday also condemned the deadly “terror” attack outside Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry in the capital Kabul, saying terrorism is the common enemy of all regional states.
During the phone call with Muttaqi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the “terrorist attack” was “very saddening” and Iran vigorously condemns it, according to a statement posted on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.
Amir-Abdollahian likened Wednesday’s attack in Kabul to a deadly “terrorist attack” at the Shahcheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz in late October of 2022, calling for a “united policy” to confront terrorists.
For his part, Muttaqi underlined the necessity of fighting terrorism decisively through cooperation among all neighboring states.
The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the attack and stated that violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the UK Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Shorter, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Iran’s Embassy in Kabul, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation extended their deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a quick recovery.
Humanitarian medical NGO Emergency said its surgical center in Kabul had taken in more than 40 people who had been wounded in Wednesday’s explosion outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry complex.
“We have received more than 40 patients in the hospital, it is difficult to draw up a final number, we are continuing to respond,” Emergency’s Country Director in Afghanistan Stefano Sozza said, as quoted by the organization.
Latest News
Iranian engineers rescued in Herat after being stranded in heavy snowstorm
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Thursday that four Iranian engineers who had entered Herat province for the technical assessment of the Khaf-Herat railway line, were stranded in a heavy snowfall the previous day, while returning to the Dasht-e-Shamtigh area in the province.
The engineers, along with five members of the IEA forces, were rescued with the help of a defense force helicopter.
The ministry said that dozens of motorists and passengers had also been stranded in Salang Pass due to heavy snowfall in the area. They had all been rescued, said the ministry.
According to the ministry: “Five vehicles and their passengers were trapped under snow and severe cold in the “Awolang” area of Salang district of Parwan province. They were rescued by the forces of 313th Central Army Corps.”
“Also, 14 residents of Faizabad district of Jawzjan Province were rescued by MI-17 helicopters of the Balkh Air Brigade,” read the statement.
The Ministry of Defense says that with commitment and sincerity, they will not hesitate to cooperate and make efforts to serve.
Latest News
IEA foreign minister visits survivors of Kabul explosion
Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi visited patients at the Emergency Hospital on Thursday and spoke to survivors of the previous day’s explosion.
During his visit, Muttaqi directed health personnel of the hospital to pay special attention to the treatment of the injured. He also provided cash assistance for those wounded in the incident.
Five civilians were killed and several others were injured in the explosion that took place outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.
Most of the victims are employees of the ministry.
Pakistan, Iran FMs talk terrorism in phone calls with Muttaqi
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Secretary General of NRC calls on IEA to scrap female worker ban
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
EU court: Tourists may get refunds over COVID measures
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Tahawol: 3rd meeting of OIC on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: OIC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Kandahar4 days ago
524 Afghans freed from Pakistani prisons return to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base
-
Business4 days ago
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amu River erodes kilometers of Afghan land in some sections: IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Delegation of foreign scholars meet IEA’s deputy prime minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed