Sixteen killed in flash floods in Afghanistan
Sixteen people have been killed in flash floods caused by heavy rain in Afghanistan, officials said on Friday.
Twenty-two more have been injured in the floods which happened in 11 provinces of the country, said Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, acting minister of state for disaster management.
According to the official, 611 houses were destroyed or damaged by the floods. 1,600 livestock also died, he said.
The floods destroyed crops covering 54,700 acres of land.
Naseri said that the ministry had instructed all its provincial departments to speed up surveying and responding following the floods.
IEA releases 285 detainees from Kandahar central prison
The leadership of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) released almost 285 detainees from the central prison of Kandahar province on Friday, based on the order of the IEA supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada. These prisoners had been arrested on charges of criminal offenses and drug addiction.
According to the officials of this prison, drug addicts have received regular treatment so that they don’t turn to drugs anymore.
“According to the decision of court, these prisoners are released; they are forgiven and the addicts have received treatment and they can go home safely,” said Sayed Akhtar Mohammad Agha Hussaini, head of Kandahar’s central prison.
It is said that from the total detainees, 140 are drug addicts who had received treatment and they are no longer sick.
The released addicts said they could now serve their families and the community.
“Now, we should try not to return to addiction again because it doesn’t have benefit,” said Nisar Ahmad, a recovered addict.
A few days ago, the IEA released about 350 prisoners from Kandahar prison on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
Ex-corrupt officials to face courts if they seized public assets: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), say they will not hold former Afghan officials accountable for the massive corruption that derailed donor-funded development projects and contributed to the collapse of the former Afghan Republic, VOA reported.
“Those who nurtured and enriched themselves during the previous invasion and from the U.S.’s system own their properties and assets and it will remain so,” IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA’s Pashto Service.
Former officials suspected of corruption will face courts, Mujaid said, only if they seized private properties or public assets during the past two decades.
Asked about properties some former Afghan officials might have acquired via corrupt practices in the former Afghan government, Mujahid said, “individuals who abused the previous system” would not face legal accountability and will keep their wealth.
Bankrolled by foreign donors, the former Afghan Republic was consistently ranked among the five most corrupt states in the world, VOA reported.
From 2002 to 2021, the U.S. spent more than $145 billion on reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan while other donors such as the European Union also channeled billions of dollars for the same purposes.
It’s too early to consider recognition of IEA: US
The United States said Wednesday no foreign government is contemplating legitimacy for the new government in Afghanistan.
“I think there’s actually a global consensus to include Moscow and Beijing and Iran, that it’s too early to look at recognition,” Donald Lu, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, told VOA in an interview.
“Yes, some countries are beginning a very slow process of normalization of relations. No one is talking about formal recognition,” Lu said.
The U.S. diplomat noted that international discussions instead were focused on seeking an engagement with the IEA that can help improve the situation on the ground in Afghanistan in terms of the rights of women and girls, and security.
“We, as partner countries, should also be working with authorities in Afghanistan to create a better world for Afghan people to try to influence what is happening in Afghanistan for the betterment of the people of Afghanistan, but also a stable region.”
The IEA seized power last August when U.S. and NATO partners withdrew their final troops, ending almost two decades of foreign military intervention in the country.
The US urges the IEA to remove sanctions on women, reopen girls’ schools above the sixth grade and allow them to have access to work if it wants to be recognized.
“It’s critical that all of us work together to try to encourage the Taliban (IEA) onto a constructive path,” Lu said. He emphasized the IEA “now has to get to the business of governance.”
Washington has made it clear repeatedly that no legitimacy is possible unless and until the IEA reverse their restrictions on women and induct representatives of other ethnic Afghan groups into the government.
Lu cautioned the IEA rulers that the investment made by the global community over the past 20 years “will shape the future” of the country, and they “cannot merely impose their own will” on millions of Afghans.
Lu said that the IEA supreme leader renewed his resolve Wednesday in a message he issued in connection with this week’s Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Adha.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to upholding all the rights of its citizens, as Islam commands us to grant and protect the rights of all people. And within the framework of the Sharia law, the rights of women will be ensured,” IEA’s supreme leader said.
“Within the framework of mutual interaction and commitment, we want good, diplomatic, economic and political relations with the world, including the United States, and we consider this in the interest of all sides,” Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada further added.
Neighboring and regional countries, including China and Pakistan — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — have kept their diplomatic and trade contacts open with the IEA, citing dire humanitarian and economic emergencies facing the country’s estimated 40 million population.
But these nations also are pressing the IEA to rule the country through a politically inclusive administration, ease curbs on women and desist from cracking down on dissent before they decide to consider the IEA’s call for a formal recognition of their government.
“We hope Afghanistan to be stable, peaceful, pursues a moderate policy and to meet the expectations,” said Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Kabul, while addressing a rare news conference Tuesday in the Afghan capital.
Lu told VOA that Central Asian countries also are worried about security threats coming from Afghanistan. The U.S. is talking with them about how it can help with cross-border security and “facilitate conversation with this very unusual IEA’s government,” he added.
Meanwhile, Akhundzada reassured Afghanistan’s neighbors and the world at large Wednesday that the IEA would not allow anyone to use their territory to threaten the security of other countries.
In his Eid message, the leader of the Islamic Emirate called for diplomatic relations with all countries, including the United States.
Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Turkey, India, and even Saudi Arabia, which are important regional countries, have asked the Islamic Emirate to create an inclusive government, but the IEA considers the current system to be inclusive.
