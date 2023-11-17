Connect with us

Climate Change

South Florida storm dumps more than a foot of rain

Published

3 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2023)

A fierce storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts dumped more than a foot (30.5 cm) of rain on parts of South Florida on Thursday, flooding homes and streets, downing power lines and trees and leaving tens of thousands of homes and business without power.

The storm, which started on Wednesday, dropped almost 14 inches of rain from Key Largo to Fort Lauderdale while wind gusts topped out at 86 mph (136 kph), the U.S. National Service said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

More than 86,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity early on Thursday afternoon across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us, as the storm crawled north.

The number of outages topped out at more than 100,000 late on Wednesday.

 
 
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Climate Change

Pollution forces city-wide closures of businesses, schools in eastern Pakistan

Published

1 week ago

on

November 8, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2023)

Heavy pollution-fuelled smog forced authorities to close schools and markets this week in Pakistan’s most populous province, including the eastern city of Lahore which has risen to one of the world’s worst cities for hazardous air quality.

“The government has decided to close down markets for four days from 9 to 12 November in the major cities of Punjab because of smog on the advisory of the health department,” said Amir Mir, the information minister for Punjab, home to more than 110 million people, Reuters reported.

Schools, offices, restaurants and businesses, aside from priority services like pharmacies, hospitals and courts, would all close to limit residents’ movement outside, according to a directive from the provincial government.

In the provincial capital of Lahore, air quality was the worst in the world on Wednesday according to Swiss group IQAir, with the air quality index at a “hazardous” 432, followed by India’s capital Delhi at 302 and the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi at 204.

Growing industrialisation in South Asia in recent decades has fuelled growing pollutants emanating from factories, construction activity and vehicles in densely populated areas.

The problem becomes more severe in cooler autumn and winter months, as temperature inversion prevents a layer of warm air from rising and traps pollutants closer to the ground.

Heavy smog blanketed Lahore this week, reducing visibility and leading residents to complain of a threat to their health.

“The weather is such that everyone has a bad throat and bad eyes, and everyone’s health is getting affected,” said Mohammad Salahuddin, a private guard in Lahore.

Rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in South Asia, one of the world’s most polluted regions, according to a report published in August which flagged the growing burden of hazardous air on health.

In neighboring India, authorities in Delhi have announced they would restrict use of vehicles next week to curb rising pollution as air quality in the capital remained dangerously unsafe despite mitigation efforts.

Continue Reading

Climate Change

New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution

Published

1 week ago

on

November 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2023)

India’s Delhi city will restrict use of vehicles next week to curb rising pollution as air quality in the capital remained dangerously unsafe for a third consecutive day despite mitigation efforts, Reuters reported.

New Delhi ranks among the world’s top polluted cities every year ahead of the onset of winter, when calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and crop residue burning in nearby fields.

A thick smog shrouded the federal secretariat and president’s palace in the heart of the city early on Monday, and lowered visibility in other parts, as public outrage over hazardous air quality grew and the city extended closure of primary schools until Nov. 10.

The local government said that it will impose the “odd-even” vehicle rule from Nov. 13-20 to mitigate pollution levels that are expected to rise after the Hindu festival of Diwali on Nov. 12, when firecrackers are often set despite a ban, read the report.

The rule will allow vehicles with odd registration numbers on the road on odd dates and similarly vehicles with even numbers on alternate days.

Environmental experts have previously said that the rule, which has been imposed multiple times with some variations since 2016, has been more effective in de-congesting roads and less effective in bringing down pollution.

“In view of rising pollution, odd-even will be imposed in Delhi,” Gopal Rai, the local environment minister, told reporters, adding that a meeting will be held with police and transport department on Tuesday to decide on the implementation.

Air quality was “severe” for a third consecutive day in the city on Monday, making it the second most polluted city in the world, behind Lahore in Pakistan, according to a real-time compilation by Swiss group IQAir.

A cricket World Cup match involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, however, went ahead in the city on Monday with organisers installing air purifiers in the players’ dressing rooms and using water sprinklers to reduce pollutants in the air.

Curbs on vehicles are in addition to a ban on construction work for public projects in the national capital region, and restrictions on entry of trucks and heavy vehicles in Delhi, imposed by a federal pollution control watchdog on Sunday.

An analysis of 25 research studies by the Down To Earth magazine, published on Sunday, showed that poor air quality was linked to low birth weight, preterm delivery, stillbirth, developmental delay, restricted growth in children and even death, Reuters reported.

Continue Reading

Climate Change

Global Climate Change Week marked in Kabul

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2023)

National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) officials say that Afghanistan has the smallest share in the production of greenhouse gases, but suffers the most damage from climate change in the world.

Marking Global Climate Change Week on Monday in Kabul, the agency officials called on the international community to cooperate more with Afghanistan in this issue and also to invite the representative of Afghanistan to global meetings on climate change so that the wishes of the people are reflected.

“This issue should not be politicized, this is a human issue, this is a health issue and climate change has affected 40 million Afghans,” said Abdulsalam Haqqani, deputy financial and administrative head of NEPA.

Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in the meeting that they are committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and their priority is to provide more financial aid to Afghanistan.

“Climate change is a big challenge for all humans. In the current situation, UNAMA will continue to support the people of Afghanistan with everything in its power, and we have always raised the problems to the higher level of the organization. In the address of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan, we have reminded about the climate changes and the problems of the Afghan people and we will continue our petition,” said a representative of UNAMA.

Meetings about climate change have already been held in Balkh, Kandahar, Herat, Bamiyan and Nangarhar provinces.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!