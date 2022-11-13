Sport
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
Top emerging talent will be heading to Sri Lanka in 2024 for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, as the ICC Board announced host countries for U19 events between 2024 and 2027.
Zimbabwe and Namibia; Malaysia and Thailand; and Bangladesh and Nepal are also set to host ICC U19 events between 2024 and 2027, after the ICC Board approved the plans.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2026 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and the 2027 event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.
Cricket World Cup qualification pathways
The qualification pathway for the 14-team ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 was also confirmed with 10 teams set to gain automatic qualification.
These 10 teams will include South Africa and Zimbabwe as Full Member hosts, and the next eight highest-ranked teams on the ICC MRF Tyres ODI Rankings on a date to be confirmed. The remaining four teams will qualify through the ICC CWC Global Qualifier series.
The qualification pathway for the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was also approved.
Eight teams will automatically qualify for the event, including the top three teams from each group at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the host Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest ranked teams on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Rankings on 27 February 2023. The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.
The host countries for each event were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden.
The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.
Sport
Afghanistan announce 24-man training squad ahead of Sri Lanka series
Afghanistan have named 24 players who will train in the United Arab Emirates in the run-up to the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka set to begin on 25 November.
The squad includes players from the recently held ODI series against Zimbabwe as well as some of the top performers on the domestic circuit from the last two years, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.
The squad departs for the UAE on Saturday, and will start their training and preparation camp on Tuesday. The training will run until November 21, and the players will head to Sri Lanka on the 22nd.
“We will be regularly observing the process and will try to select the best among them for the series. We have also included Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Baheer Shah Mahboob, two of our domestic players, who have put on consistent top performances in our domestic competitions, they will join the camp once their visas have been issued,” chief selector Noor Ul Haq Malikzai said.
Included in the squad are: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Baheer Shah Mahboob.
Sport
T20 World Cup Final – All you need to know
Pakistan will take on England in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in what is expected to be a thrilling match.
Initially, Pakistan looked unlikely to even reach the semi-finals after they lost their first two Super 12 matches but Babar Azam’s side were given a late reprieve following a thrilling victory over Bangladesh on an epic final day of group play coupled with the Netherlands’ upset over South Africa.
Four wins on the trot heading into the final – including an impressive seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the semis – means Pakistan are in form and firing at the right time.
England meanwhile have had the more conventional lead into the final, despite only qualifying for the semi-finals due to a more superior net run rate than tournament hosts Australia.
Their worst performance was the narrow loss to Ireland last month, while their victory over India in the semis was as close to the perfect match as you can get.
Going in to Sunday’s match, which will be played at the MCG in Melbourne, here’s what you need to know.
How to watch:
Tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live from 12 noon Kabul time.
Pakistan’s path to the final:
October 23 – lost to India by four wickets
October 27 – lost to Zimbabwe by one run
October 30 – beat Netherlands by six wickets
November 3 – beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method)
November 6 – beat Bangladesh by five wickets
November 9 – beat New Zealand by seven wickets
England’s path to the final:
October 22 – beat Afghanistan by five wickets
October 26 – lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS method)
October 28 – Match Abandoned against Australia
November 1 – beat New Zealand by 20 runs
November 5 – beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
November 10 – beat India by 10 wickets
Key players:
Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi – There’s a handful of important players in Pakistan’s highly-talented line-up, but none as influential as opening bowler Shaheen Afridi.
Afridi bowls with tremendous pace and his ability to swing the new ball early in the innings should be of concern to England’s talented top-order.
His teammates seem to work off the energy that Afridi provides, so a brilliant opening spell can help turn the match Pakistan’s way.
England: Jos Buttler – The England captain showed his class with an unbeaten 80 during the semi-final victory over India and he is the key wicket that Pakistan will be chasing.
Buttler has the ability to win matches of his own bat and you only need to look at his record over the last few years for his country at T20I level and at the IPL earlier this year to see how good he is.
Buttler has 10 T20I half centuries and one century to his name in England colors over the last two years and at the IPL this year hit four centuries on his way to a whopping 863 runs at an average of 57.
If Buttler fires then England will be very hard to beat.
Specific playing conditions for final:
There must be a minimum of 10 overs bowled to the side batting second in the final, subject to a result not being achieved earlier and there is a reserve day in place (Monday November 14) should play not be completed on Sunday.
Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match be completed on the Monday.
If the match is to be completed on the Monday then the match will resume at the point where the last ball was played.
There is 30 minutes of extra time available for the match to be completed on Sunday, while an additional four hours of extra time is available on Monday for the match to be completed.
A Super Over will be played should scores be tied at the end of the match and if the weather interferes and the Super Over cannot be completed, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners.
If at any time the umpires together agree that the conditions of ground, weather or light, or any other circumstances are dangerous or unreasonable, they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to start or recommence.
The decision as to whether conditions are so bad as to warrant such action is one for the umpires alone to make, following consultation with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.
Team news:
While Pakistan look reasonably settled with their line-up, the same can’t be said for England with Jos Buttler’s side monitoring the fitness of two key players ahead of the final.
Speedster Mark Wood and top-order batter Dawid Malan missed the semi-final over India and will be given every chance to recover in time to face Pakistan on Sunday.
If Wood is fit then he will play, meaning veteran seamer Chris Jordan may be the unlucky man to make way despite his three-wicket haul in the semis.
Malan may earn a recall if fit too, giving England another left-handed option with the bat at the top of their order.
Likely Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sport
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Afghanistan defeated Iran 1-0 in their first match of CAFA U-14 Championship 2022 in Tajikistan on Friday.
Yaser Safi scored the only goal of the game in Hisor Central Stadium.
The 2022 CAFA U-14 Championship is the first edition of the CAFA U-14 Championship which is organized by the Central Asia Football Association (CAFA).
Five nations – Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan – are competing for the title in the seven-day round-robin event.
Afghanistan will next take on Turkmenistan on coming Monday.
Education ministry calls for suggestions from clerics to improve curriculums
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Uzbekistan president voices concern over Afghanistan situation
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan political situation discussed
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
-
Featured5 days ago
Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse the last until 2025
-
Health5 days ago
Red Crescent sends 54 children to Germany for treatment
-
World4 days ago
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
-
COVID-195 days ago
China’s COVID epicenter shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes