Latest News
State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
A US State Department report on Friday criticized the handling of the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw troops had “serious consequences for the viability” and security of the former US-backed government.
Adverse findings in the report also reflected badly on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without naming him. They included the department’s failure to expand its crisis-management task force as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the lack of a senior diplomat “to oversee all elements of the crisis response.”
“Naming a 7th floor principal … would have improved coordination across different lines of effort,” said the report, referring to the State Department’s top floor where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices, Reuters reported.
The review, and a similar Pentagon study, contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the State Department review’s critical findings were not reflected in the White House report.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s handling of the Afghan pullout.
“He had to make a decision,” she told reporters on Friday. The United States had poured “billions of dollars into a war with no end in sight” and that “he wanted to stop that, he wanted to end that,” she said.
Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, wrote in an email: “There’s only one person responsible for the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan — Joe Biden,”
The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US pullout and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reduction rounds by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US forces.
“I can’t speak to that internal coordination piece and how the administration settled on the core conclusions that it presented” in April, a senior State Department official said.
The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the review dated March 2022 was withheld from release until the eve of the July 4 holiday weekend, Reuters reported.
The State Department released 24 pages of an 85-page After Action Report – the rest remained classified – on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of backing successive Kabul governments against the Taliban.
While those decisions were outside its scope, the review said that “during both administrations there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly those might follow.”
A White House spokesperson disputed that conclusion. He pointed to a White House report finding that there were extensive meetings and tabletop exercises to explore evacuation scenarios as part of the planning process, including contingencies “actually worse than the worst-case predictions.”
The State Department review said department planning “was hindered” because it was “unclear” which senior official “had the lead.”
Senior administration officials also failed to make “clear decisions regarding the universe of at-risk Afghans” to be included in the evacuation by the time it started nor had they determined where Afghan evacuees would be taken, it said.
Preparation and planning “were inhibited” by the Biden administration’s reluctance to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government “and thus contribute to its collapse,” the review found.
Latest News
Biden’s remarks an ‘acknowledgement’ of no armed groups in Afghanistan: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Saturday said it considers remarks by President Joe Biden on the issue of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan as the US leader acknowledging that no armed groups exist in the country.
In a tweet early Saturday, the IEA’s ministry of foreign affairs’ spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said: “We consider remarks by US President Joe Biden about non-existence of armed groups in Afghanistan as acknowledgment of reality & state that it refutes the recent report by UN Sanctions Monitoring Team alleging the presence & operation of over twenty armed groups in Afghanistan.”
“The Islamic Emirate maintains the policy of not allowing anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan to harm others. Our actions in this regard are not due to the requests or support of anyone, including America,” he said.
The comments come in the wake of the release of a US intelligence report that was declassified and released this week titled ‘Prospects for al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and Globally Through 2024’.
The report issued by the Director of National Intelligence, which serves as the head of the US Intelligence Community, did not however say al-Qaeda was not present in the country, but rather that the US foresees al-Qaeda prioritizing its sanctuary over conducting operational activity in Afghanistan during the next two years.
“We do not assess that al-Qaeda has the personnel, infrastructure, or unique capabilities to pose a threat to the United States from Afghanistan at this point,” the report read.
The document also pointed out that it was likely al-Qaeda would shelter a few leaders and conduct other activities in Afghanistan, such as media production, recruitment, facilitation, and training that have the potential to enable or inspire attacks elsewhere.
However, the group’s trajectory in Afghanistan will continue to depend on the IEA and its ability to enforce restrictions, the report stated.
The report also stated that al-Qaeda has little infrastructure in place in Afghanistan but that it could rely on the attack capabilities its affiliates in the Middle East and Africa possess.
“Al-Qaeda leaders will choose not to jeopardize their use of Afghanistan, which is one of only a few viable locations for leadership refuge,” the report said adding that “the Taliban’s (IEA) will and capability to restrict al-Qaeda will be the primary factor that determines the threat emanating from Afghanistan.
“Thus far, the Taliban’s strictures have by and large been observed by al-Qaeda, and we assess that this probably will remain the case during the next two years, as the group recognizes the need for Taliban support to maintain a presence in Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda leaders’ perception of CT pressure also will influence Afghanistan’s appeal as a place where they can live securely.”
Late Friday, a defiant US President Joe Biden, said in answer to a question, on the report, that was shouted out by a journalist as he walked out of a press conference: “Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”
With that, Biden turned and left the room – without elaborating.
However, within a few hours, former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Biden’s comments “might have relied on the recent National Intelligence Council (NIC) assessment, declassified a few days ago by DNI with some parts redacted.”
In a tweet early Saturday, Khalilzad stated: “I’ve highlighted 3 relevant judgments [noted in the report]:
1. Al Qaeda has little infrastructure in place in Afghanistan.
2. Al Qaeda is unlikely to reconstitute the capability in Afghanistan to direct external operations from the country through 2024.
3. If al Qaeda decides to carry out attacks globally, it can rely on the attack capabilities of its affiliates in the Middle East and Africa.
The release of the Washington reports follows the UN’s recent report that alleges terrorists had “greater freedom of maneuver” in Afghanistan since the IEA reclaimed control in August 2021.
That report stated that the IEA’s link “remains strong and symbiotic” with terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“There are indications that al-Qaeda is rebuilding operational capability, that TTP is launching attacks into Pakistan with support from the Taliban, that groups of foreign terrorist fighters are projecting threats across Afghanistan’s borders, and that the operations of ISIL-K (Daesh) are becoming more sophisticated and lethal,” the report said.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at the time the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.
“The Islamic Emirate emphasizes that the publication of such biased and baseless reports by the Security Council does not help Afghanistan and international peace and security; rather, it increases worry among the people and raises doubts about the independence and impartiality of the United Nations.”
Latest News
WFP set to run out of money for food assistance to Afghans in October
Food assistance to Afghanistan will shrink to nothing by the end of October under current funding projections, the World Food Programme’s country director told Reuters on Friday.
The WFP has already slashed rations and cash assistance from 8 million Afghans this year, underscoring the severity of financial challenges aid agencies face in Afghanistan, home to what the United Nations considers the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“It’s five million people we are able to serve for another couple of months but then beyond that we don’t have the resources,” WFP Afghanistan Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee told Reuters. “That I think conveys the urgency of where we stand.”
The reductions would start in August, fall further in September and halt in October, according to the WFP’s estimates of current funds and financial assistance promised by donor countries in coming months.
The United Nations has has already had to slash its humanitarian plan funding request as donors hold back. International officials say the stall is in part due to competing global crises and strained government budgets, but also exacerbated by the Taliban administration’s restrictions on women that advocates say contributes to the funding decline.
Around 15 million Afghans in danger from lack of food are in need of assistance, according to WFP.
WFP needs $1 billion in funding to provide food aid and carry out planned projects between now until March, Lee said.
WFP would stay in Afghanistan and carry out its other work such as nutrition projects, Lee said, even if the projected cuts took place.
Lee said the restrictions on women were a “valid concern” from donors, but added that around half of WFP’s beneficiaries were women and girls and they were still able to reach women.
Lee added that the positioning of food for the country’s harsh winter must be complete by October to prepare for the colder months, and needed just over $100 million to carry out. Parts of mountainous Afghanistan get cut off by snow in colder months.
Currently the agency had no funds for the operation and was forced to decide soon whether to reduce rations earlier than otherwise projected as time ran out in order to get food in place.
“They’re very difficult conversations and very emotional ones …. our field staff in particular are constantly having to face conversations around why this assistance needs to be reduced,” she said.
“For someone who has a hungry child it’s really hard to understand why their hungry child is not selected for assistance but another family’s hungry child may be hungrier.”
Latest News
More than 2 million Afghan immigrants back home since IEA takeover
The Ministry of Immigrants and Returnees said in the 22 months since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained power, more than two million Afghan migrants have returned home.
According to the acting minister of refugees, in addition to the two million returnees, two million internally displaced people have been returned to their original places of residence.
Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani said Afghans make up the largest number of migrants in the world and called on the United Nations to provide more facilities for the Afghan refugees in addition to continuing its aid.
“Since the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan and became a safe country, more than two million Afghans have returned to the country from different countries, especially from Pakistan, Iran, and European countries and have moved to their regions.
“Another two million who were displaced, have been resettled by the government according to their original conditions, and the ministry of migration has been able to provide them with basic facilities,” said Haqqani, the acting minister of refugees and returnees.
He also emphasized the need for the continued cooperation of institutions that help returnees.
“The Islamic Emirate, subordinate organizations and related ministries with the cooperation of donor institutions [are needed] to make the transition in a healthy way, and when they go to their provinces, we will provide settlements, schools, clinics, Madrasas, roads, drinking water, and livelihoods for them. We ask the partner institutions to give cash instead of a kilo of rice, oil and sugar and provide them with a good life, and we will prepare the plan and implement it in the future,” said Haqqani.
According to the ministry, more than seven million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan and Iran, and more than one million in other countries. However, the Islamic Emirate wants its citizens to remain in Afghanistan.
