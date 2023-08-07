World
Stranded migrants saved, but dozens missing off Italy in rough seas
At least 30 migrants are missing following two shipwrecks off the Italian island of Lampedusa, according to survivor testimony, as rescuers on Sunday winched to safety 34 others stranded on the rocks by rough seas.
Around 28 people were reported lost at sea by survivors on one boat, while three were reported missing from the second, after both went down in stormy weather on Saturday, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Both were rickety iron boats believed to have set off from Sfax in Tunisia on Thursday, AFP reported.
Italy’s coastguard said it had saved 57 survivors from the two shipwrecks, and recovered the body of a woman and a child.
It released dramatic footage Sunday of the rescues, in which people could be seen carried high on the crests of vast waves, while a coastguard vessel soared and plunged nearby.
While some people tried to climb onto the vessel as it rocked, others, wearing black rubber rings, clung desperately to one another in a human chain.
Cultural mediators with the IOM believed there were “at least 30 people missing” after speaking to those pulled from the waves, press officer Flavio Di Giacomo told AFP.
An investigation into the shipwrecks has been opened in Agrigento, on the nearby Italian island of Sicily.
Agrigento’s chief of police Emanuele Ricifari said the traffickers would have known bad weather was forecast.
“Whoever allowed them, or forced them, to leave with this sea is an unscrupulous criminal lunatic,” he told Italian media.
“Rough seas are forecast for the next few days. Let’s hope they stop. It’s sending them to slaughter with this sea,” he said.
As the stormy weather continued Sunday, an alpine rescue team and the fire brigade lifted to safety migrants marooned on a rocky part of Lampedusa’s coastline.
The Sicilian Alpine rescue service (CNSAS) said the 34 migrants had been stuck on the rocks since late Friday, after their boat was tossed onto the rocks by strong winds.
They were provided with food, water, clothes and emergency thermal blankets by the Red Cross, but the coastguard was unable to rescue them by sea due to the high waves.
The CNSAS said it had pulled 29 of the 34 people to safety — including six women, two of whom were pregnant — while the fire brigade recovered the rest.
– Iron boats –
The Central Mediterranean migrant crossing route from North Africa to Europe is the world’s deadliest.
Over 1,800 people have died attempting it so far this year, Di Giacomo said — almost 900 more than last year.
“The truth is that figure is likely to be much higher. Lots of bodies are being found at sea, suggesting there are many shipwrecks we never hear about,” he said.
The number of bodies found has increased in particular on the so-called Tunisian route, which has become increasingly dangerous, Di Flavio said, because of the type of boats used.
Sub-Saharan migrants are being put out to sea by traffickers “in iron boats which cost less than the usual wooden ones, but are utterly unseaworthy, they easily break up and sink”, he said.
Migrants also often have the engines stolen from their boats at sea, so that traffickers can re-use them.
The authorities in Tunisia said on Sunday that the bodies of 10 migrants had been found on a beach there, near the city of Sfax.
According to the North African country’s interior ministry, 901 bodies had been recovered this year by July 20 following maritime accidents in the Mediterranean Sea, and 34,290 others had been rescued or intercepted.
Nearly 92,000 people have landed on Italy’s shores so far this year, according to the interior ministry, more than twice the number over the same period last year.
World
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory and to avoid approaching areas where there have been armed clashes, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted late on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The kingdom did not specify which areas in Lebanon that it was advising its citizens to avoid.
The embassy stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon,” the statement added.
Kuwait also issued an advisory early on Saturday calling on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid “areas of security disturbances” but stopped short of asking them to leave the country, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign ministry posted on X.
On Aug. 1, the United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh, Reuters reported.
At least 13 people, most of them militants, were killed in fighting that broke out in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources in the camp said.
Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide, according to the United Nations’ agency for refugees from Palestine.
World
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
At least 18 people died in western Mexico when a passenger bus plunged off a highway into a ravine early on Thursday, state officials said, adding the passengers were mostly foreigners and some were heading for the U.S. border, Reuters reported.
En route to the northern border town of Tijuana, the bus had been carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, Dominican Republic and African nations.
The bus driver has been detained, the Nayarit state government said in a statement, with authorities suspecting him of speeding round a bend in the road.
Officials said they were still working to identify those who had died on Thursday afternoon.
Around 20 people have been taken to hospital to treat injuries, with one woman’s condition described as “delicate,” the state government said.
The bus, part of the Elite passenger line, crashed near Barranca Blanca on the highway outside state capital Tepic, officials said.
Rescue has been “extremely difficult”, said Jorge Benito Rodriguez, security and civil protection secretary for Nayarit, as the ravine was some 40 meters (131 ft) deep.
According to Reuters neither the bus company nor Mexico’s migration institute immediately responded to requests for comment.
Last month, a bus crash in the southern state of Oaxaca left 29 people dead, and in February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17, read the report.
World
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple’s 18-year high-profile marriage, Reuters reported.
The couple had talked frankly in the past about difficulties in their relationship and in recent years were seen less often together in public.
Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children, aged 15, 14 and nine. On their anniversary in 2020, he described her as “my rock, my partner, and my best friend.”
For Trudeau, there are also painful historical parallels. His father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, separated from his wife, Margaret, in 1977, when he was in office.
The development is one of the biggest personal crises for Trudeau since he became prime minister in 2015, especially since he often stresses the importance of family life, read the report.
The couple made the announcement a week after Trudeau unveiled a massive cabinet shuffle in a bid to boost the fortunes of his Liberal Party, which is trailing in the polls. Aides said he was determined to lead the Liberals into the next election, which must be held by October 2025.
“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Trudeau said on Instagram. Gregoire Trudeau posted an almost identical message on her own Instagram account.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, one of Trudeau’s closest allies, would brief members of the cabinet later on Wednesday.
The CBC also said Trudeau was likely to speak publicly about the separation this week.
Trudeau’s office said the two had signed a legal agreement, stressing that the couple would focus on raising their children. The family will go on vacation together next week.
Gregoire Trudeau will be moving into separate accommodation in Ottawa but plans to spend plenty of time with the children in Rideau Cottage, the prime minister’s official residence, to ensure they have as normal an upbringing as possible, said a source familiar with the situation, Reuters reported.
The source, who requested anonymity because of the extreme sensitivity of the situation, said the couple would have joint custody of the children.
Gregoire Trudeau, an advocate for gender equality who studied commerce at university, was working as a reporter when she met Trudeau in 2003. They married two years later.
Trudeau was only 43 when he became prime minister in late 2015 and the sharply-dressed couple quickly captured the attention of the world media, read the report.
In October 2015, the New York Post dubbed her “the hottest first lady in the world.”
Vogue magazine ran a glowing profile of the two in its January 2016 issue, complete with photos of them embracing. A long piece in the magazine about Trudeau said he “shocks some with his public displays of affection toward his wife”.
In the early years after Trudeau took office, he and Sophie were often seen together at social functions and on foreign trips. In February 2018, during a visit to India, the two of them dressed in colorful costumes most days, prompting derisive comments back home.
Trudeau, though, made clear even before he became prime minister that the two had faced challenges, writing in his autobiography Common Ground in 2014 that “our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs.”
In recent years, Gregoire Trudeau has curtailed joint appearances with her husband and signs of stress were clear.
On their wedding anniversary last year, she said in a social media post that “we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over.”
She went on: “long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways”.
The two of them did travel to London in May for the coronation of King Charles and were together when U.S. President Joe Biden visited in late March.
As recently as Monday, Trudeau was still wearing his wedding ring, Reuters reported.
Heavy rains and floods threaten several provinces across Afghanistan
Record flooding along Alaska river near Juneau prompts evacuations
Stranded migrants saved, but dozens missing off Italy in rough seas
Today’s Jihad is for implementation of Sharia and development, says Haqqani
IEA says decisions taken on key issues at Political Commission meeting
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Nabi becomes second Afghanistan bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets
Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots
Liton, Shoriful help Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Tahawol: IEA’s message for Afghans abroad
Saar: Political and economic crisis in Pakistan and its impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport5 days ago
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
-
Business5 days ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
-
Business5 days ago
NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA listens for Voyager 2 spacecraft after wrong command cuts contact
-
3 days ago
Six water projects worth over 100 million AFN inaugurated in Nangarhar
-
World3 days ago
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained