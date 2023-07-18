Regional
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region.
The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Associated press reported.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.
The military truck was badly damaged. Police did not give any details about any troop casualties.
A senior police officer in the city, Waqas Rafique, said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and that the attack also damaged other nearby vehicles carrying civilians.
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
Iran’s morality police have resumed patrols to enforce the country’s mandatory dress code requiring women to wear headscarves.
Saeid Montazeralmahdi, spokesman for Iran’s enforcement body, said on-foot and vehicle patrols are to be carried out across the country, according to the state-run Fars News Agency.
The move came after a 10-month hiatus following nationwide protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody after being arrested by the morality police, Anadolu reported.
More than 200 people, including security personnel, were killed in the months-long unrest that followed Mahsa Amini’s death, according to government officials. Human rights groups, however, place the number above 500.
At least seven people have been executed for involvement in the protests that continued until January. Many more continue to sit on death row amid growing calls for a reprieve.
China’s top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told the Indian foreign minister that bilateral ties need to be stabilized, as the two Asian neighbors searched for ways to ease simmering military tensions along their vast border.
On the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that mutual support between the two nations is needed instead of suspicion, according to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry, Reuters reported.
India and China share a 3,800-km frontier, much of it poorly marked, and fought a brief but bloody war over it in 1962.
Since the 1990s, ties have improved after a series of border agreements, and China is now India’s second-largest trading partner.
A setback in 2020, however, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting during a border clash, spurred both militaries to fortify positions and deploy large numbers of troops and equipment.
Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have helped to ease tensions between the two armies, but New Delhi has described the situation on the border as fragile and dangerous.
China and India need to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang told Jaishankar during their meeting on Friday.
“The two sides should support each other and accomplish things together, rather than wear each other down or suspect each other,” Wang said.
India and China should not let specific issues define their overall relationship, he said.
The two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on border issues at an early date, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
Since 2020, New Delhi has also ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.
On India’s recent restrictions against Chinese companies, Wang urged a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.
India considers banning non-Basmati rice exports over inflation fears
India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is considering banning exports of most varieties of rice in a move that could send the already steep global prices higher.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the Indian government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice.
Sources said this was because of rising domestic prices and authorities want to avoid the risk of more inflation.
