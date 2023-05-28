Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Acting PM’s visit with Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to Kabul discussed

Published

15 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Appointment of new commercial attache in Ashgabat discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

May 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

May 25, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan’s new representative for Afghanistan

Published

4 days ago

on

May 24, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!