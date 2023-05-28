Tahawol
Tahawol: Acting PM’s visit with Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires to Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2023)
Tahawol: Appointment of new commercial attache in Ashgabat discussed
(Last Updated On: May 27, 2023)
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 25, 2023)
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new representative for Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 24, 2023)
Tahawol15 mins ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Border clashes between Afghanistan and Iran discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
Balkh7 hours ago
Two die of Congo fever in Balkh Central Hospital
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan set up task team for cross-border movement
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
World4 weeks ago
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
World4 weeks ago
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
World3 weeks ago
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Sport4 weeks ago
Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row
Tahawol15 mins ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Border clashes between Afghanistan and Iran discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan policies discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Latest News4 days ago
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
Latest News4 days ago
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in Bulgarian truck arrive in Kabul
Latest News5 days ago
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
Sport4 days ago
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Health3 days ago
UN needs $500 million to provide health services in Afghanistan
World4 days ago
Saudi embrace of Assad sends strong signal to US
Science & Technology2 days ago
Microsoft chief says deep fakes are biggest AI concern
Latest News4 days ago
Iran, Indonesia voice support for female education in Afghanistan