Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed

Published

20 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 11, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed

Published

1 day ago

on

April 10, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Uzbekistan meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

April 9, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistan launching operation against terrorism

Published

3 days ago

on

April 8, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!