Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed

Published

57 seconds ago

on

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed

Published

23 hours ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2023)

Continue Reading

Regional

Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 10, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Herat’s catastrophic earthquake reviewed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 9, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!