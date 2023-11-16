Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on US aid diversion
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
(Last Updated On: November 14, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2023)
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: UN security council’s resolution for Gaza discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Herat hoping to harvest up to 30 tons of saffron this year
Science & Technology7 hours ago
SpaceX will try again to launch mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion
Latest News8 hours ago
Forty new emerald deposits found in Panjshir
Regional3 weeks ago
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
World3 weeks ago
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Sport3 weeks ago
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: UN security council’s resolution for Gaza discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Discussion on US aid diversion
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Int’l community’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Arab and Muslim leaders demand immediate end to Gaza war
-
Latest News5 days ago
Peace in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for Pakistan: Asif Durrani
-
World5 days ago
Israel says it’s ready to evacuate babies from Gaza hospital as fighting rages
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Power set to launch phase two of its gas to electricity power generating project
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan national shot dead in Karachi
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Australia says ports operator cyber incident ‘serious’
-
World4 days ago
Gaza’s largest hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault