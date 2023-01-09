Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed

Published

25 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 9, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

January 8, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

January 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

January 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!