Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
(Last Updated On: January 9, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
(Last Updated On: January 8, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: January 7, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)
Tahawol25 mins ago
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
Latest News46 mins ago
Mazar to get traffic circle that salutes journalists
Latest News1 hour ago
Without female staff, we cannot provide aid to Afghans in need: Egeland
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Business4 weeks ago
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Sport4 weeks ago
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol25 mins ago
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of aid operations discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran relations discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over US’s Afghanistan exit discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan national killed in Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council to meet on IEA ban on female aid workers
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Sharjah launches new ‘Sharjah Sat 1’ satellite
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO says China data underrepresents COVID surge and deaths
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan minister denies threatening Afghanistan over TTP issue
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan aid at risk following ban on women, warns UN