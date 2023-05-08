Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan-Pak-China meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan-China-Pakistan meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: May 6, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for political dialogue among Afghans discussed
(Last Updated On: May 4, 2023)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Saar39 mins ago
Saar: Japan’s call for constant presence in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News54 mins ago
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan issue joint statement following trilateral meeting
Latest News2 hours ago
Congo fever claims two lives in Pakistan, including Afghan woman
Latest News5 hours ago
Muttaqi calls for dialogue between Pakistan govt and TTP
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Regional4 weeks ago
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
World4 weeks ago
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Regional4 weeks ago
IMF forecasts slump for Pakistan’s economy
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Saar39 mins ago
Saar: Japan’s call for constant presence in Afghanistan discussed
Sport6 hours ago
Watch: Rashid Khan’s moment of magic in IPL catch
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan-Pak-China meeting discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: End of Afghanistan-China-Pakistan meeting
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Militants in Pakistan kill six soldiers near Afghan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
-
Business3 days ago
$8 billion to be invested this year for development of economic infrastructure: MoIC
-
Latest News4 days ago
United Nations: Afghanistan is one of the 7 hungry countries in the world
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: ‘World of pressure’ as Tendulkar’s son steps out of father’s shadow
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbek and German leaders discuss security situation in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Eight dead in second mass shooting in Serbia, police hunt killer
-
Latest News4 days ago
US special envoy says dialogue is key to finding solution to Afghanistan crisis