Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 min ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 8, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan-Pak-China meeting discussed

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 7, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan-China-Pakistan meeting discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

May 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Calls for political dialogue among Afghans discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

May 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 4, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!