Tahawol
Tahawol: Doha meeting and Afghanistan’s political and economic future discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s reaction to Pakistan’s mediation discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: US–Iran tensions escalate with mutual threats
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s empty seat at OIC Meeting
Last Updated on: October 19, 2026
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Doha meeting and Afghanistan’s political and economic future discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over expansion of conflict between Iran and US discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan, world and Asian canoeing federations hold online meeting
Latest News9 hours ago
Uzbekistan, Norway discuss Afghanistan and regional security in Oslo
World9 hours ago
Governments warn citizens over security risks in France after riots
Sport2 weeks ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
World4 weeks ago
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Afghanistan on climate front line as Kabul faces groundwater warning
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Doha meeting and Afghanistan’s political and economic future discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over expansion of conflict between Iran and US discussed
World9 hours ago
Governments warn citizens over security risks in France after riots
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Iran’s reaction to Pakistan’s mediation discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Review of SCO meeting in Tajikistan
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan reach Brazil futsal tournament final after beating Cape Verde 4-2
-
Regional5 days ago
Trump says US may strike Iran’s ‘Pickaxe Mountain’ nuclear facility
-
World2 days ago
Violent protests spread across Europe as Albanian PM blames ‘foreign hand’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s hunger crisis deepens as 16 million face food insecurity ahead of winter
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan finish runners-up after 6-0 defeat to Brazil in futsal final
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hegseth says only a few NATO allies were involved in fighting in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
France rocked by nationwide clashes, looting and fires
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian deputy prime minister to visit Afghanistan soon for trade and economic talks