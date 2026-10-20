Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s reaction to Pakistan’s mediation discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: US–Iran tensions escalate with mutual threats
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s empty seat at OIC Meeting
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russian economic delegation’s visit to Kabul
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s reaction to Pakistan’s mediation discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Review of SCO meeting in Tajikistan
Latest News6 hours ago
Russian troops arrive in Uzbekistan for joint military exercises
Latest News8 hours ago
Government assesses 115 private hospitals in Kabul, only two earn top grade
Sport8 hours ago
Arman FC begin second half of Afghanistan Champions League with 2-0 win
Sport2 weeks ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
World4 weeks ago
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Afghanistan on climate front line as Kabul faces groundwater warning
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s reaction to Pakistan’s mediation discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Review of SCO meeting in Tajikistan
Latest News14 hours ago
Trump blames migrants for violence in France as US midterms loom
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US–Iran tensions escalate with mutual threats
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA–UNAMA relations: five years under review
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan reach Brazil futsal tournament final after beating Cape Verde 4-2
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says US may strike Iran’s ‘Pickaxe Mountain’ nuclear facility
-
Latest News5 days ago
Nearly 19.2 million Afghans face winter hunger as child malnutrition set to surge, UN agencies warn
-
Business4 days ago
Regional partners seek progress on Trans-Afghan corridor and CASA railway
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s hunger crisis deepens as 16 million face food insecurity ahead of winter
-
World5 days ago
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League: Abu Muslim Farah beat Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1
-
World2 days ago
Violent protests spread across Europe as Albanian PM blames ‘foreign hand’