Tahawol: Efforts to improve Kabul’s relations with world discussed
(Last Updated On: October 5, 2023)
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
(Last Updated On: October 4, 2023)
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
(Last Updated On: October 3, 2023)
Tahawol: Calls for countering terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 2, 2023)
Sport2 hours ago
‘Electrical Man’ provides spark for overstretched Afghanistan at Asian Games
Latest News3 hours ago
Hanafi promises to increase salaries of teachers when govt finances improve
Tahawol3 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Muttaqi discusses creation of air corridor with Chinese counterpart
Regional4 weeks ago
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Sport2 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Sport3 weeks ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Health4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
Saar4 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Sport4 days ago
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
World5 days ago
US Congress averts government shutdown, passing stopgap bill
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan embassy in India announces it will cease operations from Oct. 1
Regional5 days ago
Death toll from Pakistan blast rises to 59 as minister blames India
World4 days ago
Turkey says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building
Business4 days ago
Medical supply factory worth $25 million inaugurated in Kabul
Sport4 days ago
Olympic Council of Asia lauds Hangzhou Games’ unparalleled success