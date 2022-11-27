Tahawol
Tahawol: EU’s concern on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Islamic punishment laws discussed
(Last Updated On: November 26, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 24, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: November 23, 2022)
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: EU’s concern on Afghanistan situation discussed
Latest News43 mins ago
AWCC rolls out 4G services in Sar-e-Pul province
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Independence of judiciary discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA leader: All judges are independent in decision making
Business5 hours ago
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
Sport4 weeks ago
How net run rate could decide fate of teams in Group 1 of World Cup
World4 weeks ago
Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in 2 car bombs
Sport4 weeks ago
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: EU’s concern on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Independence of judiciary discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Islamic punishment laws discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s political situation discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive interview with Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, Afghan Fund’s board member
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank survey finds living conditions remain dire for Afghans
-
Sport5 days ago
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after historic win against Argentina
-
Sport4 days ago
Too much water may have led to Bruce Lee’s sudden death, study finds
-
Sport3 days ago
Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman
-
Sport5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s security assurance to world discussed
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme