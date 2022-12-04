Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA defense minister’s trip to UAE discussed

Published

2 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 4, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Reactions over attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul

Published

1 day ago

on

December 3, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Reactions over blast in Samangan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

December 1, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2022)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Pakistani delegation’s Kabul visit reviewed

Published

4 days ago

on

December 1, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!