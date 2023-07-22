Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 22, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
(Last Updated On: July 20, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: July 19, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Muttaqi describes IEA as inclusive government discussed
(Last Updated On: July 18, 2023)
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA distributes passports to newborn Afghan babies in Turkey
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Regional4 hours ago
Iran refuses to accept Swedish envoy after latest Quran burning incident
Health5 hours ago
New injection could ‘revolutionize’ treatment of high blood pressure
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
World3 weeks ago
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
Sport3 weeks ago
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
World4 weeks ago
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
-
Latest News5 days ago
No indication Afghan refugees in Pakistan have engaged in terrorism – White House
-
Regional4 days ago
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Heatwaves: world reels from wildfires, floods as US, China discuss climate crisis
-
Sport3 days ago
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
-
Latest News4 days ago
US security adviser, Qatar PM discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
-
Latest News4 days ago
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour