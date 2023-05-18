Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
(Last Updated On: May 17, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s repeated call for recognition discussed
(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)
Latest News
Tahawol: India handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: May 15, 2023)
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Sport2 hours ago
Local mountaineer becomes first Afghan to summit Mount Everest
Latest News4 hours ago
AWCC donates over 3 million AFN to treat children with heart disease
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Sport4 hours ago
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup logo and branding in Los Angeles
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Regional4 weeks ago
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
Business4 weeks ago
IEA seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asian countries
Regional4 weeks ago
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
Regional3 weeks ago
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Abdul Kabir becoming acting PM discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s repeated call for recognition discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan PM orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
-
Sport5 days ago
Punjab, Lucknow boost IPL play-off hopes, Delhi out
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees living in India accuse embassy officials of corruption
-
Latest News4 days ago
Twenty-two Afghan nationals arrested near Torkham by Pakistani police
-
World5 days ago
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
-
World3 days ago
Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
AWCC continues to connect the nation, opens new branch in Kapisa
-
Latest News4 days ago
220,000 disaster-related IDPs in Afghanistan in 2022: report