Regional
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Regional
US shoots down Turkish drone over Syria
The Pentagon said Thursday the U.S. military shot down an armed Turkish drone that came within 500 meters (yards) of American troops in northeastern Syria, in a rare use of force by one NATO member against another.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, called it a “regrettable incident” and said U.S. troops were forced to go to bunkers for safety as Turkey bombed targets nearby, the Associated Press reported.
Both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the new Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. CQ Brown, spoke with their Turkish counterparts quickly after the incident to emphasize the value they place on their relationship with Turkey — but also the need to avoid any similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of U.S. personnel.
The decision to shoot down an ally’s armed drone “was made out due diligence and the inherent right of self-defense to take appropriate action to protect U.S. forces,” Ryder said, adding that “we have no indication that Turkey was intentionally targeting U.S. forces.”
U.S. officials earlier told The Associated Press the shootdown was ordered after more than a dozen calls to Turkish military officials stating that U.S. forces were on the ground in the area and that the U.S. military would take action to protect them if the drone didn’t leave. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of a sensitive military incident.
Ryder said U.S. forces observed Turkish drones doing airstrikes around Hassakeh at about 7:30 a.m. local time, and some strikes were inside a so-called American “restricted operating zone” just a kilometer (about a half mile) from U.S. troops. He said a bit later a Turkish drone re-entered the restricted area “on a heading toward where U.S. forces were located.”
Commanders determined it was a threat and U.S. F-16 fighter jets shot it down around 11:40 a.m., Ryder said, adding that no U.S. forces were injured.
The incident occurred on the same day as a drone attack killed at least 80 peoplein government-controlled Homs, Syria, where explosive-laden drones were detonated during a military graduation ceremony attended by young officers and their families. An additional 240 people were injured, according to Syria’s health ministry.
Syria’s military blamed insurgents “backed by known international forces,” without naming any particular group, and threatened to respond with “full force.”
Syria has been in a civil war for more than a decade, and the country is split into areas controlled by the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad; al-Qaida-linked militants and Turkish-backed opposition fighters in the northwest; and Kurdish forces in the northeast that the U.S. partners with to conduct missions against the Islamic State group. So far, the war has killed half a million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left many parts of the country destroyed.
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers. But Turkey considers the Kurdish forces that work with the American troops to be aligned with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.
The U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria conducting missions to counter Islamic State group militants.
There was no immediate comment from Turkey on the shooting of the drone.
Regional
India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats
India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by next Tuesday, October 10, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a “terrorist”.
India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.
The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after Oct. 10.
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.
The Indian and Canadian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier there was a “climate of violence” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.
Regional
Iran’s Raisi slams normalization with Israel as ‘reactionary and regressive’
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced Sunday any attempts by regional countries to normalize relations with its arch-enemy Israel as “reactionary and regressive.”
The remarks came amid ongoing U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia to establish formal ties, with the United States saying Friday that the two countries are moving toward the outline of a deal, AFP reported.
“Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime is a reactionary and regressive move by any government in the Islamic world,” Raisi said during an international Islamic conference held in Tehran.
An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive Sunday in Saudi Arabia, days after the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia also sent a delegation Wednesday to the occupied West Bank for the first time in three decades in a bid to reassure the Palestinians ahead of the prospective deal.
Raisi on Sunday further labelled any normalization attempt as the “foreigners’ desire,” while stating that “surrender and compromise” regarding Israel were not on the table.
“The only option for all the fighters in the occupied land and the Islamic world is to resist and stand against the enemies,” he said, reiterating Iran’s position that Jerusalem must be “liberated.”
In 1967 Israel occupied and then annexed east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians see as the future capital of their proposed state.
An agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would follow the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords which saw Israel establish diplomatic relations in 2020 with three Arab countries.
Last month, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Raisi said any “relationships between regional countries and the Zionist regime would be a stab in the back of the Palestinians.”
Shiite-dominated Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia, two regional powerhouses, resumed relations, severed since 2016, under a China-brokered deal announced in March.
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Baradar promises Herat earthquake victims that their homes will be rebuilt
World Mental Health Day marked in Kabul
Kabul governor likens Iran and Pakistan governments to that of Israel
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Saar: Herat’s destructive earthquake discussed
Tahawol: Herat’s catastrophic earthquake reviewed
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
Tahawol: Russia & Uzbekistan’s call for ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan, will meet India in final of Asian Games cricket
-
Regional5 days ago
US shoots down Turkish drone over Syria
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian cyclist reaches Nangarhar with peace message
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team wins silver at Asian Games
-
Latest News4 days ago
Renovation of 4 historical sites kicks off in Kandahar
-
Health4 days ago
Dengue will ‘take off’ in southern Europe, US, Africa this decade, WHO scientist says
-
World3 days ago
Turkey steps up strikes on militants as conflict escalates in Syria
-
Latest News3 days ago
At least 15 killed, 40 injured in string of earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan