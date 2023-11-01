Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
(Last Updated On: November 1, 2023)
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 31, 2023)
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
(Last Updated On: October 29, 2023)
Tahawol: UN’s call for ending Israel-Hamas war discussed
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Latest News32 mins ago
Over 8,000 Afghan refugees return through Spin Boldak in last two days
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations
Latest News4 hours ago
Pakistan’s move to expel Afghan refugees may trigger ‘humanitarian crisis’, warns rights group
World7 hours ago
North Korea closes multiple embassies around the world
Sport2 weeks ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
International Sports4 weeks ago
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Sport3 weeks ago
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Climate Change4 weeks ago
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Sport3 days ago
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
World4 days ago
US not drawing red lines for Israel, White House says
Business3 days ago
World Bank reports 8 percent rise in Afghanistan revenue collection
Latest News4 days ago
UN rights office urges Pakistan to halt Afghan deportations
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA to hold conference in Kabul to attract investment in agriculture
World4 days ago
Egypt’s Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Regional3 days ago
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
Latest News4 days ago
Badakhshan residents build over 30 km road with their own money