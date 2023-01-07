Tahawol
Tahawol: Possibility of imposing sanctions on IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: January 7, 2023)
Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 5, 2023)
Tahawol: US call for Doha deal implementation discussed
(Last Updated On: January 4, 2023)
Tahawol: IEA’s emphasis on ensuring public welfare discussed
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2023)
Saar: Possibility of cutting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Iran and Pakistan stress the need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
IEA’s supreme leader visits 215 Azam Army Corps in Helmand
Latest News8 hours ago
Kidnapped 19-year-old girl rescued in Kandahar
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
Business4 weeks ago
Three-day expo for Afghan products held in Kabul
Business4 weeks ago
Another cotton processing factory established in Kandahar: officials
Sport4 weeks ago
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy refugees minister
Tahawol: UNSC to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan interior ministry’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Regional4 days ago
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Business3 days ago
IEA and Pakistan railway officials discuss bilateral railway cooperation
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s NSC meets to discuss growing threat of terrorism
Latest News5 days ago
UN delegation meets with Haqqani over ban on female aid workers
Kandahar4 days ago
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
Business2 days ago
IEA signs Amu River basin oil extraction contract with Chinese company
Business5 days ago
IEA will start a national self-sufficiency programme: commerce minister
Latest News3 days ago
Iran to accept more Afghan female students at Tehran University