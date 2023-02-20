Tahawol
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concern in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Investigation into US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over World’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 16, 2023)
Tahawol52 seconds ago
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News25 mins ago
Daesh has ‘very few militants’ in Afghanistan: Hekmatyar
Sport2 hours ago
AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA to turn former military bases into economic zones
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Health4 weeks ago
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Business4 weeks ago
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
World3 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Tahawol52 seconds ago
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concern in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: World’s call for counter terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Investigation into US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
ACB names squad for UAE series
-
Latest News4 days ago
Arrests made in Kabul over Turkey flight rumors
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan vs UAE 1st T20I: Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets
-
Latest News4 days ago
Another 200 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mujahid: The World is looking for excuses not to recognize IEA government
-
Sport4 days ago
Futsal League: Zaher Asad Kabul beat Sarepul Bastan 4-1; Etihad FC beat Shams FC 5-3
-
World4 days ago
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
-
Latest News4 days ago
For Afghanistan’s development, international community must lift sanctions: MoE