Tahawol
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
(Last Updated On: March 11, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over ban on women’s work and education discussed
(Last Updated On: March 9, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Setting up club on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 8, 2023)
Tahawol7 mins ago
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
Business20 mins ago
Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Global benchmarks for good governance discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Pakistan FM calls on IEA to reverse bans on women and girls in Afghanistan
Health6 hours ago
Finding COVID-19’s origins is a moral imperative: WHO chief
World4 weeks ago
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
World4 weeks ago
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
Business4 weeks ago
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
World4 weeks ago
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Tahawol7 mins ago
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Global benchmarks for good governance discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
India to send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Uzbekistan hosts meeting of special envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbors
-
World5 days ago
Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued US troop presence
-
World5 days ago
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU delivers 100 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran hands over another 274 Afghan prisoners
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
-
Balkh3 days ago
IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast