Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Review on role of UN in Afghanistan discussed

Published

25 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 12, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Meeting of US, Qatar FMs on Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

February 9, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: New rule for taking cash out of Afghanistan discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

February 8, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!