Tahawol
Tahawol: Threats of reprisals against ex-govt officials discussed
(Last Updated On: September 4, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Delegation of OIC scholars’ trip to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: September 2, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: August 30, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)
Latest News3 hours ago
Islamabad’s caretaker PM says security in Pakistan worse since IEA takeover
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Threats of reprisals against ex-govt officials discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s judiciary delegation visiting Kabul discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Chief of army says IEA saved Afghanistan from disintegration
Latest News6 hours ago
Student from Farah secures top spot in Kankor 1402
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
Regional4 weeks ago
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
Health4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to meet 50% of pharmaceutical needs in next two years: AFDA
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Threats of reprisals against ex-govt officials discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s judiciary delegation visiting Kabul discussed
Science & Technology1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terror groups’ existence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA’s call for not allowing interference in domestic affairs discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Delegation of OIC scholars’ trip to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
North Korea stages nuclear strike drill to protest allied exercises
-
Latest News4 days ago
Contracts worth over $6.5 billion signed to kick-start mining sector
-
World4 days ago
A building fire in Johannesburg leaves at least 73 dead
-
Health4 days ago
Medicines still being smuggled into Afghanistan: union
-
Latest News5 days ago
5-year-old Afghan organ donor saves lives of three Iranians
-
Latest News5 days ago
ARA meets with Iranian railway consortium over development of Afghan network
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 1,200 Afghan migrants return from Pakistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup