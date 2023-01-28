Tahawol
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 28, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Criticisms over West’s policy on IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: January 27, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts for removing bans on women discussed
(Last Updated On: January 26, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Region’s call for inclusive government discussed
(Last Updated On: January 25, 2023)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Russia not to seize US weapons from Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
UN emphasizes the importance of aid for Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
UN deputy chief hopeful the IEA will lift restrictions on women
Sport4 hours ago
Today’s double header to be staged at Dubai International Stadium
Regional4 weeks ago
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Sport4 weeks ago
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s new T20I captain: Rashid Khan
Sport4 weeks ago
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Sport4 weeks ago
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Russia not to seize US weapons from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over West’s policy on IEA discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for removing bans on women discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan, Russia’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan takes 500 wickets in T20 cricket
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB announces domestic events schedule for 2023
-
Latest News4 days ago
7th ‘Kindness Train’ carrying aid from Turkey arrives in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Efforts underway for remaining Afghan prisoners in Pakistan to be released: MoRR
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan visits Pakistan, discusses recent developments
-
Health3 days ago
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
-
World4 days ago
Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM