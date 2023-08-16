Tahawol
Tahawol: US conditions for normalizing relations
Tahawol
Tahawol: Two years of IEA’s rule reviewed
(Last Updated On: August 15, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concern over terror groups’ existence in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: August 14, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over world’s two-faced policy towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: August 13, 2023)
Latest News2 mins ago
More than 200 media outlets closed down over past two years
Tahawol52 mins ago
Tahawol: US conditions for normalizing relations
Saar57 mins ago
Saar: Acting minister reacts to neighboring countries’ remarks
Regional3 hours ago
Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after blasphemy claim
Latest News4 hours ago
Russia claims West ramping up interaction with armed groups in Afghanistan
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
Regional4 weeks ago
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
Sport4 weeks ago
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
World4 weeks ago
North Korea silent about US soldier who bolted across the border
Tahawol52 mins ago
Tahawol: US conditions for normalizing relations
Saar57 mins ago
Saar: Acting minister reacts to neighboring countries’ remarks
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Two years of IEA’s rule reviewed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Two years of IEA’s rule reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Concern over terror groups’ existence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan athlete wins gold at taekwondo championships
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB name Milap Mewada as national team’s new batting coach
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to start fresh talks on TTP
-
World4 days ago
UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in al-Qaeda captivity
-
Latest News4 days ago
Manufacturing in Herat drops by 70% due to power shortages
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Maui wildfires deadliest in a century after death toll hits 89
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA confirms 16 foreigners in Afghan prisons