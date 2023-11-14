Tahawol
Tahawol: US’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
(Last Updated On: November 14, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Ongoing conflicts between Israel & Palestine discussed
(Last Updated On: November 12, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Criticisms over eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 11, 2023)
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan miner killed in northern Turkey to cover up illegal mine
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Int’l community’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: US’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Latest News6 hours ago
Turkmenistan’s new consul general for Herat meets with Muttaqi
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan will not expel Afghan refugees holding legal documents: Bugti
Regional3 weeks ago
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
World3 weeks ago
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Sport3 weeks ago
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Int’l community’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: US’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Criticism over world’s sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Ongoing conflicts between Israel & Palestine discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Preparations made to address migrants’ needs in Balkh: official
-
World5 days ago
Former Catalan politician shot in face in Madrid
-
Sport4 days ago
Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to send back ‘registered refugees’ after deporting illegal immigrants
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Australia ports operator suffers ‘cybersecurity incident’, suspends operations
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district kicks off
-
World4 days ago
Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals