Sport
Tendulkar Jnr makes IPL debut
Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League debut on Sunday bowling for Mumbai Indians, the team once captained by his illustrious batsman father Sachin Tendulkar.
Standing at over six feet (1.83 meters) tall, the 23-year-old left-hander was given the new ball in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
He joined five-time IPL winners Mumbai in 2021 — making his T20 debut for the state team the same year — but this was the first time he had been picked for the franchise.
The paceman has played seven first-class matches for Goa, after shifting bases to the western state last year, AFP reported.
His father, who is a national hero in cricket-mad India, began his career with Mumbai state’s junior team before being picked for the senior side at the age of 15.
He won his first cap for India in 1989 before going on to become the highest Test scorer of all time as well as the first player to score 100 international centuries. He retired in 2013.
IPL: Raza, Shahrukh help Punjab Kings secure two wicket win over Lucknow
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza’s half-century and some late boundaries from Shahrukh Khan led Punjab Kings to a two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Saturday.
Raza made 57 in Punjab’s chase of 160 before departing in the 18th over, but Shahrukh hit an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to steer the team home with three balls to spare.
Raza started slowly but soon found his groove as he smashed four fours and three sixes in his 41-ball knock before falling to Ravi Bishnoi’s leg-spin on a tough pitch, AFP reported.
Shahrukh top-edged a six off Mark Wood in the penultimate over and hit the winning boundary off Bishnoi as Punjab moved fourth in the 10-team table.
Sam Curran set up Punjab’s win with bowling figures of 3-31 as he stood in as captain following an injury to regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan.
Curran and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada shared five wickets between them to limit Lucknow to 159-8.
Lucknow skipper KL Rahul made 74 — his first half-century of the season — and took a stunning diving catch wide of mid-off but his efforts failed to inspire the Super Giants, who slipped to their second loss in five matches.
Punjab initially stuttered in their chase after losing their openers to debutant pace bowler Yudhvir Singh and then Australian Matthew Short for 34.
But Pakistan-born Raza kept calm to keep the Kings in the hunt despite losing regular wickets including Curran for six.
Virat Kohli registers another IPL record
Indian star-cricketer and Royal Challengers Banglore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli secured a place in history on Saturday as the first Indian Premier League (IPL) batter to score 2,500 runs at a single venue.
Kholi unlocked his achievement as he made 11 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Delhi Capitals.
The right-hand batter also holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs in a season — 973 runs in the IPL 2016 season, Geo News reported. Virat Kohli has five centuries and 46 half-centuries to his name with 113 as his best in IPL.
The 34-year-old is now hoping to cross the 7,000-run mark in the IPL.
England sensation Harry Brook’s IPL century seals Sunrisers Hyderabad win
England sensation Harry Brook lit up the IPL with an unbeaten century to set up a 23 run win for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Friday.
Brook hit 12 fours and three sixes in 55-ball 100 that took Hyderabad to 228-4 after Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first, AFP reported.
The young opener was supported by powerful hitting by Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram (50) and Abhishek Sharma (32) who stitched two key half-century partnerships with Brook.
West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was the most effective Kolkata bowler and took 3-22 before he went off the field because of an injury concern at the start of his third over.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took the only other Hyderabad wicket while New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson was the most expensive Kolkata bowler and leaked 37 runs in two overs.
