Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2023)

Thousands of people in Afghanistan demonstrated on Friday in support of the Palestinians and against the intensifying Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Participants of a rally in Kabul asked the Islamic countries to join hands and counter the actions of Israel and its allies.

Abdulhaq Hammad, a political activist, called the recent developments in Gaza “tyranny and terrorism by the world of infidels”.

Religious scholar Abdul Sami Ghaznavi said: “Today is a proud day for you who have gathered in the heart of Kabul, Afghanistan, in support of the oppressed people and the heroic Mujahideen of Gaza.”

Some protesters said that they are ready to go to Palestine to support their struggle against Israel.

“All our Muslim brothers have gathered here to support the Palestinian Muslim brothers. We support the people of Gaza. All the people of Afghanistan want to go to Palestine and stand by the Palestinian brothers,” Ibrahim, a protester, said.

Abdullah, another protester, said in Arabic: “Translation: We have gathered here to defend the Palestinian Mujahideen. Look, Mujahideen, we are with you. O Mujahideen, we are with you. You are victorious, you are successful in this world and the hereafter.”

Hazratullah, a protester said: “All polytheists, Jews and Christians should be defeated. My demand from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that it should support them (Palestinians). We are with them. Palestinians should not think that they are alone, but we are with them.”

Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza has so far killed more than 1,500 people and it came after an unprecedented attack by Hamas, the group running Gaza, killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.