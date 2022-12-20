Sport
Thousands welcome Messi, Argentina team after World Cup victory
Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead of what was a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.
Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.
Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions.”
The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar, Associated Press reported.
The newly crowned champions of the world boarded an open top bus and several, including Messi, could be seen singing the words to “Muchachos” while they waited for everyone to get on to travel to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.
The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as law enforcement officers tried to keep them at bay.
Throughout the trip, Messi held the World Cup as players waved to fans and often sang along with them.
It took the bus around one hour to travel approximately 11 kilometers from the airport to AFA headquarters, where the players were welcomed with fireworks.
They were expected to sleep at AFA headquarters for a few hours before boarding the bus later Tuesday to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that was a sea of people Sunday afternoon after the team won the country’s third World Cup, and its first since 1986.
President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday Tuesday so the country could celebrate the victory.
Sport
Argentina football pockets $42 million in prize money
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it’s also one of the richest and this year’s winner, Argentina, will take home a whopping $42 million.
Runners up, France, meanwhile doesn’t go home empty handed and will leave with a healthy $30 million.
FIFA rewarded this year’s winner with more money than ever before, cementing the World Cup as one of the richest sporting events in history.
FIFA allocated $440m in prize money for this World Cup with teams earning increasing amounts based on how far they progressed at the tournament.
The USA earned $13m for reaching the Round of 16, while England left with $17m after making the quarterfinals.
The $42 million to Argentina is the largest amount of prize money FIFA has offered to date with 2018 champions France getting $38m four years ago.
That $4m increase isn’t even the biggest to date with the winning sum jumping from $8m in 2002 to $20m in 2006.
Overall, the World Cup winner now gets over five times as much as they did 20 years ago with growing tournament revenue ensuring such profits have been handed down to successful sides.
As World Cup prize money continues to grow, it has quickly made the final the most lucrative spectacle in sport.
Its closest rival is another football game with the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final winner pocketing $20 million in prize money.
World Cup prize money is awarded to a team’s football federation with the distribution of funds then up to them.
According to The Sporting News, how much each player receives varies, but in 2018 the president of the French Federation, Noel Le Graet, claimed they would be given 30 percent of the $38 million in prize money.
That sum works out to be $11.4m which split between the 23 squad members at the time would have seen each player earn around $495,000 for defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.
Should the prize money be split the same way by the 2022 winners, each player is poised to make $484,000 – with the slight decrease due to the fact squads now contain three extra players.
On top of that prize money, all players at the World Cup also receive some earnings for each game they play and simply participating in the tournament.
Featured
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina win in dramatic final
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, defeating France in penalty kicks in one of the most dramatic matches in the history of the sport.
After a 3-3 tie through extra time, Argentina won 4-2 in penalty kicks.
The victory for the South American nation is a stunning turnaround from its performance last month, when Saudi Arabia shocked the world by defeating them 2-1. The setback was short-lived, however, for the prestigious team, led by soccer legend Lionel Messi, who carried them to their first victory since 1986 and their third overall.
Argentina got off to a commanding start, scoring two goals before halftime. One of those goals was from Messi, the other from teammate Ángel Di María.
The game went into overtime after two 45-minute halves with the two teams tied at 2-2.
Messi regained Argentina’s lead in overtime, scoring a goal at the 108 minute mark, only to be matched by Mbappe in the 118 minute.
Sport
France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup Final
Didier Deschamps said Saturday that France was taking “as many precautions as possible” to stop the spread of a virus threatening preparations for their World Cup final showdown with Argentina, AFP reported.
Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco.
“We are trying to take as many precautions as possible, to adapt as necessary and get on with it,” France coach Deschamps said at a press conference in Doha on the eve of Sunday’s match.
“It would be better if this wasn’t happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff.”
Deschamps and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any health updates, with the team set to train again later in the day.
Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pain and headaches.
Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by the world governing body FIFA.
France is aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, AFP reported.
They are facing an Argentina side determined to win the trophy in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s last-ever match at the tournament.
Sunday’s Final
Fans around the country can tune in to Ariana Television on Sunday and watch what will be an exhilarating final live.
The live broadcast starts at 6pm Kabul time. The match is aired in Afghanistan exclusively by Ariana Television.
