TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act
Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has announced a raft of new features for European users aimed at improving compliance with incoming European Union regulations.
Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O), and other large online platforms will be required to police illegal content on their platforms, prohibit certain advertising practices, and share data with authorities.
But after TikTok agreed to a voluntary “stress test” last month, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said “more work” was needed for the firm to be fully compliant.
“TikTok is dedicating significant resources to compliance,” Breton told CNN. “Now it’s time to accelerate to be fully compliant.”
On Friday, the firm revealed new measures it had taken to comply with the DSA: making it easier for European users to report illegal content, allowing them to turn off personalized recommendations for videos and removing targeted advertising for users aged 13-17.
“We will continue to not only meet our regulatory obligations, but also strive to set new standards through innovative solutions,” the company said.
India restricts laptop, PC imports to boost local manufacturing
India has placed restrictions on the import of computers and laptops in a surprise move from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been trying to encourage domestic manufacturing in the tech sector.
Importers will now need to apply for licenses in order to bring laptops, tablets, personal computers and other electronic devices into the country, according to a notice issued by the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. Previously, the import of such items was unrestricted, CNN reported.
The ministry didn’t provide a reason for the change in rules; however, Modi has aggressively pushed his “Make in India” campaign, which promotes local manufacturing in a bid to create more jobs. It follows a similar curb on smart TV imports in 2020.
India’s electronic imports stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, up 6.25% from the same period in 2022, according to reports.
India’s push to manufacture domestically comes at a crucial time for the world’s most populous nation, as companies look beyond China to secure crucial supply chains.
India’s working-age population is expected to hit one billion over the next decade, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Its large and young labor force makes the country a big draw for global companies seeking alternative manufacturing hubs to China.
Earlier this year, India’s commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, said Apple was already making between 5% and 7% of its products in India.
“If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing,” he said at an event in January.
NASA listens for Voyager 2 spacecraft after wrong command cuts contact
NASA is listening for any peep from Voyager 2 after losing contact with the spacecraft billions of miles away.
Hurtling ever deeper into interstellar space, Voyager 2 has been out of touch ever since flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command more than a week ago that tilted its antenna away from Earth. The spacecraft’s antenna shifted a mere 2%, but it was enough to cut communications, Associated Press reported.
Although it’s considered a long shot, NASA said Monday that its huge dish antenna in Canberra, Australia, is on the lookout for any stray signals from Voyager 2, currently more than 19 billion kilometers away. It takes more than 18 hours for a signal to reach Earth from so far away.
In the coming week, the Canberra antenna — part of NASA’s Deep Space Network — also will bombard Voyager 2’s vicinity with the correct command, in hopes it hits its mark, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the Voyager missions.
Otherwise, NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset that should restore communication, according to officials.
Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets, just a couple weeks ahead of its identical twin, Voyager 1.
Still in touch with Earth, Voyager 1 is now nearly 24 billion kilometers away, making it humanity’s most distant spacecraft.
Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
A giant, glowing X marks the San Francisco spot where Elon Musk says he plans to keep his company, the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. But city officials and some residents are unhappy with the display.
On Friday, the company erected an “X” logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters, to the chagrin of neighbors who complained about intrusive lights, and San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection which said it is investigating the structure, Reuters reported.
The move followed a post from Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for $44 billion, announcing the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he termed the city’s recent “doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving.”
Musk, who also is CEO of electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), moved that company’s headquarters from California to Texas in 2021. Keeping X in San Francisco could be a good sign for a city that has struggled to bounce back from tourism and business losses sustained during the pandemic.
Its downtown region is struggling with job cuts in the tech sector, the departure of major retailers, and reduced tourism. Traffic has fallen as more people work from home, while high-profile crime and homelessness have tarnished the city’s image.
“Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend,” Musk wrote.
Yet not all San Franciscans are keen for Musk’s friendship. Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.
X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be “LIVID” over the bright logo, imagining it “right across from your bedroom.”
“I’m just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever,” wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection, meanwhile, opened an investigation into the structure, saying it might be in violation of permitting rules.
A BID inspector said in a written report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to BID officials seeking to inspect the logo. The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.
A BID spokesperson could not immediately be reached on Sunday.
