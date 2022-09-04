World
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally
Former US President Donald Trump took aim at his successor Saturday, calling Joe Biden an “enemy of the state.”
“The most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump said at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania, Anadolu Agency reported.
“He’s an enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him,” he said of Biden.
His remarks came in response to Biden’s national address Thursday from Philadelphia where he attacked Trump and his loyal supporters, or MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans.
Biden accused Trump and MAGA Republicans of being extremist and posing a threat to the “foundation” of the US, Anadolu reported.
“But there’s no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” he said. His remarks sparked a backlash from Republicans.
Biden walked back some of his remarks Friday and said he did not consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.
Gunmen kidnap dozens attending prayers at Nigeria mosque
Gunmen kidnapped dozens of worshippers attending Friday afternoon prayers at a mosque in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara, Reuters reported.
Mohammed Shehu, Zamfara police spokesman said an unknown number of worshippers had been abducted from Jumu’at central mosque in Zugu town, Bukkuyum local government area.
Zugu is 170 km west of Zamfara state capital Gusau.
“The Zamfara state police command in collaboration with military and vigilantes have dispatched personnel for the search and rescue operation,” he said.
Ibrahim Aminu, who was at the mosque, told Reuters that the gunmen hid guns under their garments and pretended to be worshippers.
On entering the mosque compound, they pulled out their weapons and fired in the air, forcing people to run for cover, he said. The gunmen took dozens of worshippers and force-marched them to an unknown place.
Mohammed Bukar Zugu said his 22-year-old brother was among those kidnapped. The gunmen later used his phone to call him and asked that he prepare a ransom. They did not say how much they wanted, he said.
Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria’s northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing, where thinly stretched security forces often fail to stop the attacks.
Nigeria’s military last month started launching air strikes against the armed gangs, known locally as bandits and says it has so far killed dozens of them, Reuters reported.
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,265
With 57 more deaths over the past 24 hours, the death toll from the raging floods in Pakistan has reached 1,265, the country’s national disaster agency said on Saturday.
Of the latest fatalities, most of the deaths, 38, have been reported from the southern province of Sindh, where a fresh spell of floods has inundated more land in the central districts over the past 48 hours, pushing the overall tally in the province to 502 since mid-June, Anadolu Agency reported.
Another 17 people were killed in separate flood-related incidents in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has also been hit hard by the floods caused by torrential rains.
Since June 14, a total of 285 people have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 257 fatalities in the southwestern Balochistan province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Some 188 people have died in the northeastern Punjab province, the authority said, Anadolu reported.
Many people who are already marooned are now bracing for the peak of high flood at the Kotri barrage, located some 150 kilometers from Karachi on Saturday before the flow is released for the Indus Delta downstream.
Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed hundreds of desperate people, including in the towns of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, and Shadadkot in central Sindh, placing sand and sand-packed bags in an attempt to consolidate embankments against the gushing floodwaters, Anadolu reported.
Floods caused by unprecedented rains have inundated a third of the country, prompting the government to issue an international appeal.
Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of the country’s infrastructure and agricultural lands, including tens of thousands of houses, roads, and bridges, as well as washing away over a million animals.
Almost 45% of the country’s cropland has already been inundated by the floods, posing a serious threat to food security and further adding to the already skyrocketing inflation, Anadolu reported.
Malaysia’s former first lady sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft
A Malaysian court on Thursday sentenced Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to a decade in prison for seeking and receiving bribes in exchange for government contracts, just days after her husband was jailed for corruption, Reuters reported.
The couple have been the focus of multiple graft investigations since Najib’s surprise election defeat in 2018, when voters’ anger over a separate, multi-billion dollar corruption scandal ended his nine years in power.
According to Reuters a flamboyant figure by Najib’s side, Rosmah was widely scorned in Malaysia for her extravagant lifestyle and penchant for Hermes Birkin bags, and faced repeated questions over her influence in government matters.
Rosmah will also have to pay a fine of 970 million ringgit ($216.45 million) – a record amount in Malaysia’s history – over three bribery charges, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said, adding that the prosecution proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
She will remain free on bail pending appeals to higher courts, read the report.
Rosmah, addressed the judge tearfully immediately after the verdict.
“I must admit that I’m very sad with what happened today,” she said. “Nobody saw me taking the money, nobody saw me counting the money…. but if that’s the conclusion, I leave it to God.”
Her lawyers had asked for a one-day jail sentence, while prosecutors sought “maximum or near maximum.”
Rosmah, 70, had pleaded not guilty to the three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a $279 million solar power supply project from Najib’s government, Reuters reported.
Prosecutors say Rosmah sought a bribe of 187.5 million ringgit ($41.80 million), and received 6.5 million ringgit from an official of the company that won the project.
Rosmah has argued that she was framed by her former aide as well as several government and company officials involved in the project.
According to Reuters she also faces 17 charges of money laundering and tax evasion in a separate case.
Her lawyer Jagjit Singh said Rosmah was shocked with the verdict.
“The fine imposed today is unprecedented…To say she is upset is putting it mildly,” he told reporters after the sentencing.
