World
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday urged Sweden to take concrete steps to prevent burnings of the Holy Quran, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.
Sweden and Denmark have seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Quran have been damaged or burned, causing outrage among Muslims. Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set ablaze by angry protesters.
In a phone call, Fidan told his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom that continuation of such “vile actions” under the guise of freedom of expression was unacceptable, the source told Reuters.
Fidan and Billstrom also discussed Sweden’s NATO military alliance membership application, the source added.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday that he had held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and that they agreed the situation was dangerous.
“We need to take measures to strengthen our resilience,” he said in a post on Instagram.
The Swedish government said this month that it would examine whether it could change Sweden’s Public Order Act to give police the possibility to stop demonstrations that threatened Sweden’s security.
“Ultimately it is about defending our free and open societies, our democracy and our citizens’ right to freedom and security,” Kristersson said.
Tobias Billstrom declined to comment.
Demark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster on Sunday the government would seek to find “a legal tool” that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries’ embassies, Reuters reported.
World
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary
Six people have died after a small plane crashed in Kananaskis Country, a mountainous region west of Calgary, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Saturday.
The RCMP said an aircraft with five passengers and a pilot left Springbank Airport near Calgary on Friday night en route to Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Reuters reported.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Singleton said contact was lost with the plane around 9:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT Saturday). Shortly after the plane was reported overdue, a search was conducted by a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadron based in Winnipeg.
The squadron found the crash site, and with help from Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue, searched for survivors. However, all six people in the plane had died, Singleton said.
According to Reuters the RCMP did not release the names of the victims.
“Recovering the bodies of the pilot and the passengers was very challenging due to the difficult terrain. However, all six bodies have been successfully recovered,” Singleton said, adding the Transport Safety Board of Canada is conducting an investigation into the crash.
World
Three injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam
Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night during a summer carnival in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said in a statement.
Police fired several shots at a shooter, it said. The victims and the shooter were taken to hospital. Their conditions were unknown, Reuters reported.
A shooting took place earlier in the day during the same event, police said in a separate statement.
World
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
The United States is expected to announce as early as Friday that it will provide Taiwan with military assistance worth more than $300 million, two U.S. officials told Reuters, a move likely to anger China, Reuters reported.
Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority weapons aid for Taiwan in the 2023 budget.
One official, speaking on the condition anonymity, said the package is expected to be worth around $330 million.
The White House declined to comment.
According to Reuters the formal announcement is not expected to include a list of weapon systems being provided.
In recent weeks, four sources said the package was expected to include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones, but noted their inclusion could fall through as officials work through details on removing some of the advanced equipment from the drones that only the U.S. Air Force is allowed access to.
Another issue was who would pay for the alterations to the drones, one of the people briefed on the matter said. Reuters could not determine if the drones were still part of the package.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment, read the report.
Taiwan had previously agreed to purchase four, more advanced, MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, made by General Atomics, which are slated for delivery in 2025.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military pressure on the island over the past three years. It has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan strongly rejects Chinese sovereignty claims and says only Taiwanese people can decide their future, Reuters reported.
Foreshadowing the upcoming aid, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on May 16 told a Senate panel: “And I’m pleased that the United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through the Presidential Drawdown Authority that Congress authorized last year.”
Earlier this month, the top U.S. general said the United States and its allies need to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself.
Beijing has repeatedly demanded the United States, Taiwan’s most important arms supplier, halt the sale of weapons to the island.
U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said Taiwan needed weapons like air defense systems and those that could target ships from land.
Taiwan has said its defense spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a “total blockade” by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and replenishing weapons, Reuters reported.
Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) has been used on an emergency basis to expedite security assistance to Ukraine by allowing the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stockpiles. The Taiwan PDA, however, is a non-emergency authority approved by Congress last year.
Taiwan has complained of delays to U.S. weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as shipments from U.S. stockpiles moved to Ukraine.
Iran’s VP says talks over Helmand water rights yielded positive results
Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
Afghanistan runners-up at CAFA Futsal Cup 2023
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Syria says it repels Israeli strike, anti-aircraft missile fragments hit Israel
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation visiting US officials in Doha discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Start of US envoy’s trips on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
-
Business5 days ago
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
-
Latest News5 days ago
AWCC opens new service center in Kabul
-
Regional5 days ago
A familiar face for the US as China’s Wang returns as foreign minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha to discuss economy, rights issues
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Volunteers work to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foreign minister to meet US officials in Doha
-
Latest News3 days ago
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year