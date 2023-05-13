Latest News
Turkmenistan sends 125 tons of aid to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan’s government has dispatched 125 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
The consignment includes medicines and medical supplies, food and textile products, Turkmen foreign ministry said in a statement.
As part of this humanitarian action, a group of medical workers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan has been sent to provide medical and advisory assistance at the maternity hospital built by Turkmenistan in 2016 in the village of Turgundi in Herat province, the statement said.
“This comprehensive humanitarian action, based on the primordially humanistic traditions and principles of the Turkmen people, is a continuation of the consistent activities of the Turkmen state to support Afghanistan for many years, and also serves to further develop traditionally friendly, fraternal and good neighborly relations between the Turkmen and Afghan peoples,” the statement added.
Latest News
Trans-Afghan railway project gets coordination office in Tashkent
The coordination office for the trans-Afghan railway project was inaugurated in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent on Friday.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, and the ambassadors of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In a statement, the Afghanistan Railway Authority said that at the office, the representatives of the three countries will jointly coordinate the affairs of the trans-Afghan railway project. There are also plans to establish such offices in Kabul and Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the 11th Trilateral Meeting of the Joint Working Group on trans-Afghan Railways Project was held in Tashkent.
During the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of high-ranking railway officials in Islamabad next month.
Additionally, the strengthening of railway cooperation and increasing movement of goods via the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway were also discussed.
The trans-Afghan railway project connects Central Asian countries with South Asian countries through Afghanistan.
Latest News
Qatari delegation arrives in Kandahar, meets officials
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani arrived in Kandahar on Friday and met with officials of IEA, including Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
According to Mujahid, they discussed cooperation in strengthening relations and trust, and working together in the education, health and economic sectors.
The Qatari delegation also included the head of the Qatari State Security (Intelligence Service) Abdullah Al-Khulaifi, Mujahid said.
Latest News
Over 800 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan: MoRR
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has announced on Twitter that a total of 841 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan on Tuesday and Wednesday this week through the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province.
The ministry said Friday the returning individuals consisted of 141 families, which amounts to 817 individuals, and 24 other individuals who returned separately. The ministry further stated that the Afghan returnees were facilitated by the Spin Boldak border command in Kandahar province.
The ministry meanwhile has called on the international community to provide more support for Afghan refugees who are returning to the country.
The Spin Boldak border crossing in Kandahar has played a key role in facilitating the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. The crossing is one of the busiest land routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan and serves as a major gateway for trade and commerce between the two countries.
South Africa rejects US accusations of arms shipment to Russia
Trans-Afghan railway project gets coordination office in Tashkent
Turkmenistan sends 125 tons of aid to Afghanistan
Rashid Khan smashes 32-ball 79, highest score ever by No.8 batter in IPL history
Exclusive interview with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Chinese firm offers IEA $10 billion investment in lithium reserves
Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at event
More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar
Sudan: Panic grips country as clashes escalate between army and paramilitaries
Exclusive interview with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan
Tahawol: China’s call for engagement of world with IEA discussed
Saar: Political instability in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Political crisis in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Negative campaigns against IEA in region discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan’s envoy to Kabul reiterates continued support to Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Watch: Rashid Khan’s moment of magic in IPL catch
-
Latest News5 days ago
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan issue joint statement on trilateral meeting
-
Kandahar4 days ago
Hundreds of Afghan immigrants return to Afghanistan from Pakistan
-
Business4 days ago
First freight from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
-
Health4 days ago
Health ministry marks World Thalassemia Day in Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA orders all taxis to be resprayed blue and white