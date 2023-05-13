Turkmenistan sends 125 tons of aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2023)

The coordination office for the trans-Afghan railway project was inaugurated in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, and the ambassadors of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Railway Authority said that at the office, the representatives of the three countries will jointly coordinate the affairs of the trans-Afghan railway project. There are also plans to establish such offices in Kabul and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the 11th Trilateral Meeting of the Joint Working Group on trans-Afghan Railways Project was held in Tashkent.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of high-ranking railway officials in Islamabad next month.

Additionally, the strengthening of railway cooperation and increasing movement of goods via the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway were also discussed.

The trans-Afghan railway project connects Central Asian countries with South Asian countries through Afghanistan.